U.S. eggs linked to Salmonella outbreak were also sent overseas

Shell eggs from an Indiana farm that have been recalled in the United States because a Salmonella outbreak were also shipped to several other countries.

Rose Acre Farms of Seymour, IN, recalled 207 million eggs distributed in the United States in mid-April. As of April 16, there were 23 people across nine states who had been confirmed with Salmonella Braenderup infections, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Infection. Six of the people were admitted to hospitals.

On Tuesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration reported the Rose Acre Farms eggs were distributed to the U.S. Virgin Islands and international destinations, including the United Arab Emirates, the Bahamas, Haiti, Aruba, Cayman Islands, Hong Kong, Saint Martin, Turks & Caicos, and Saint Barthélemy.

In the United States, the recalled eggs were sold to restaurants and distributed under a variety of brands, including Wal-Mart’s Great Value brand, Crystal Farms, Food Lion, Publix and several others. After Rose Acre Farms’ initial recall, Cal-Maine Foods Inc. recalled eggs it had received from Rose Acre and packaged under even more brands.

In an inspection report released recently by the FDA, outbreak investigators noted numerous violations of food safety laws and regulations. Among those violations were multiple instances of employees handling eggs after touching a variety of potentially contaminated surfaces and body parts.

“… throughout the inspection several production and maintenance employees were observed touching non-food contact surfaces (including) face, hair, intergluteal cleft, production equipment with accumulated grime and food debris, floor, boxes, trash cans, inedible transport cans and then touch shell eggs and food contact surfaces (including) buffers, rollers, etc. without changing gloves or washing hands,” according to the FDA report.

Consumers are urged to check their homes for the recalled eggs. They can identify the recalled eggs by looking for the plant number P-1065 and a Julian date between 011 and 102; or a plant number P-1359D and Julian date 048A or 049A; with Best By dates of APR 02 and APR 03.

The complete list of recalled eggs from the FDA as of May 1 is as follows.

