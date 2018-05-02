U.S. eggs linked to Salmonella outbreak were also sent overseas

Shell eggs from an Indiana farm that have been recalled in the United States because a Salmonella outbreak were also shipped to several other countries.
Rose Acre Farms of Seymour, IN, recalled 207 million eggs distributed in the United States in mid-April. As of April 16, there were 23 people across nine states who had been confirmed with Salmonella Braenderup infections, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Infection. Six of the people were admitted to hospitals.
On Tuesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration reported the Rose Acre Farms eggs were distributed to the U.S. Virgin Islands and international destinations, including the United Arab Emirates, the Bahamas, Haiti, Aruba, Cayman Islands, Hong Kong, Saint Martin, Turks & Caicos, and Saint Barthélemy.
In the United States, the recalled eggs were sold to restaurants and distributed under a variety of brands, including Wal-Mart’s Great Value brand, Crystal Farms, Food Lion, Publix and several others. After Rose Acre Farms’ initial recall, Cal-Maine Foods Inc. recalled eggs it had received from Rose Acre and packaged under even more brands.
In an inspection report released recently by the FDA, outbreak investigators noted numerous violations of food safety laws and regulations. Among those violations were multiple instances of employees handling eggs after touching a variety of potentially contaminated surfaces and body parts.
“… throughout the inspection several production and maintenance employees were observed touching non-food contact surfaces (including) face, hair, intergluteal cleft, production equipment with accumulated grime and food debris, floor, boxes, trash cans, inedible transport cans and then touch shell eggs and food contact surfaces (including) buffers, rollers, etc. without changing gloves or washing hands,” according to the FDA report.
Consumers are urged to check their homes for the recalled eggs. They can identify the recalled eggs by looking for the plant number P-1065 and a Julian date between 011 and 102; or a plant number P-1359D and Julian date 048A or 049A; with Best By dates of APR 02 and APR 03.
The complete list of recalled eggs from the FDA as of May 1 is as follows.
|Brand/Retailer
|Item Description
|Plant Number
|Julian Date
|UPC
|COUNTRY DAYBREAK
|A LARGE X 30 DOZEN
A LARGE X15 DOZEN
A JUMBO X24 DOZEN
A MEDIUM X30 DOZEN
A XLARGE X30 DOZEN
A JUMBO X12 DOZEN
|P-1065
|Between 011 and 102
|077236000302
077236000500
077236000203
077236000401
077236000500
|FOOD LION
|A JUMBO X 12 DOZEN
A MEDIUM X15 DOZEN
A XLARGE X 15 DOZEN
A 18PK LARGE X15 DOZEN
A LARGE X15 DOZEN
A 6PK LARGE X 15 DOZEN
|P-1065
|Between 011 and 102
|035826089618
035826089649
035826089625
035826089601
035826089588
035826089632
|LOOSE
|A USDA SMALL X 30 DOZEN
A USDA MEDIUM X 30 DOZEN
A XLARGE X15 DOZEN
A XLARGE X30 DOZEN
A MEDIUM X 15 DOZEN
A MEDIUM X30 DOZEN
USDA AA XLARGE X30 DOZEN
USDA AA XLARGE X15 DOZEN
USDA AA LARGE X30 DOZEN
USDA AA LARGE X15 DOZEN
USDA AA MEDIUM X30 DOZEN
AA XLARGE X30 DOZEN
USDA AA LARGE PFG X 30 DOZEN
USDA AA LARGE PFG X 15 DOZEN
USDA A XLARGE X30 DOZEN
|P-1065
|Between 011 and 102
|N/A
|NELMS
|A JUMBO X24
|P-1065
|Between 011 and 102
|634181000018
|WAFFLE HOUSE
|LOOSE USDA A LARGE X 30 DOZEN
|P-1065
|Between 011 and 102
|N/A
|CRYSTAL FARMS
|A MEDIUM X30
A 18PK MEDIUM X 30
A 2.5 DOZ MEDIUM X 25
|P-1065
|Between 011 and 102
|077236000203
077236000258
077236000124
|COUNTRY DAYBREAK
|A XLARGE X15 DOZEN
USDA GRADE A XLARGE X 240 DOZEN PULP
USDA GRADE A LARGE RACK X 240 DOZEN PULP
|P-1065
|Between 011 and 102
|077236000401
077236700400
077236700301
|COBURN FARMS
|A MEDIUM MP X 30 DOZEN
A LARGE X 30 DOZEN
A 18PK LARGE X 30 DOZEN
|P-1065
|Between 011 and 102
|051933182608
051933190801
051933182509
|SUNSHINE FARMS
|A JUMBO X 12 DOZEN
|P-1065
|Between 011 and 102
|804879457336
|GLENVIEW
|USDA AA LOOSE LARGE (6-2.5 FLATS) X 15 DOZEN
USDA AA LOOSE LARGE (12-2.5 FLATS) X 30 DOZEN
USDA AA LOOSE MEDIUM (6-2.5 FLATS) X 15 DOZEN
USDA AA LOOSE XLARGE (6-2.5 FLATS) X 15 DOZEN
USDA AA LOOSE MEDIUM (12-2.5 FLATS) X 30 DOZEN
USDA AA LOOSE XLARGE (12-2.5 FLATS) X 30 DOZEN
|P-1065
|Between 011 and 102
|N/A
|GREAT VALUE
|GRADE A USDA 18PK XLARGE X 24 DOZEN RPC
GRADE A USDA 12PK XLARGE X 24 DOZEN RPC
GRADE A USDA TWIN 18PK LARGE X 24 DOZEN RPC
GRADE A USDA 6PK LARGE X 15 DOZEN
GRADE A USDA 12PK MEDIUM X 15 DOZEN
GRADE A USDA 12PK LARGE X 24 DOZEN RPC
GRADE A USDA 18PK LARGE X 24 DOZEN RPC
GRADE A 12PK JUMBO X 22 DOZEN RPC
GRADE A USDA 5DZ LARGE X 5 DOZEN
|P-1065
|Between 011 and 102
|078742127132
078742127128
078742127101
078742127095
078742127224
078742127071
078742127088
078742127149
078742127118
|PUBLIX
|GRADE A EXTRA LARGE EGGS 18PK
|P-1359D
|048A or 049A
(Best By Date of APR 02 or APR 03)
|0 41415 00966 0
|SUNUPS
|GRADE A LARGE EGGS 18PK
|P-1359D
|048A or 049A
|0 28621 36398 4
|XLG LOOSE GENERIC
|15 DZ
|P-1359D
|(Best By Date of APR 02 or APR 03)
|N/A
|RESTRICTED EGGS
|P-1359D
|048A or 049A
|N/A
|BREAKING STOCK
|30DZ
|P-1359D
|(Best By Date of APR 02 or APR 03)
|N/A
