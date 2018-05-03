Smoked Wild Coho Salmon recalled for botulism risk

Saber Co. of Anacortes, WA, is recalling more than 1,200 units of their “Gerard & Dominique Seafoods” brand Cold Smoked Wild Coho Salmon Lox from the marketplace, urging consumers to not eat the products because of concerns of botulism poisoning.

The recall was initiated because the product’s water phase salt tested below 3.5 percent, according to the recall notice posted on the FDA’s website.

“Labeling instructions state to freeze or refrigerate, once thawed they can be kept unopened in the fridge for up to 30 days,” the recall says. “(However) because the water phase salt is under 3.5 percent, the product must remain frozen until ready to consume.”

The recall stated that keeping product in the refrigerator after thawing in a reduced oxygen package has the potential to be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum.

According to the FDA, the recalled products was distributed directly to distributors in California, Maryland, and Washington between Dec. 8, 2017, and 1April 10 this year.

“… it may have been further distributed and sold through retail stores at least in these states,” the recall reports.

There have been no illnesses confirmed in relation to the recalled smoked fish products, according to the FDA.

“Consumers are advised to keep product frozen until used and thaw under refrigeration immediately before use. If the consumer has refrigerated product, dispose of immediately even if it does not look or smell spoiled,” according to the recall notice.

Food contaminated with Clostridium botulinum may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms in adults can include paralysis of breathing muscles, facial paralysis or loss of facial expression, unreactive or fixed pupils, difficulty swallowing, drooping eyelids, blurred or double vision, difficulty speaking or including slurred speech, and a change in sound of voice, including hoarseness.

Additionally, symptoms of foodborne botulism in children can include difficulty swallowing, slurred speech, generalized weakness and paralysis. In all cases, botulism does not cause a fever.

In foodborne botulism, symptoms generally begin 18 to 36 hours after eating a contaminated food, but they can occur as soon as six hours or as long as 10 days after exposure.

Anyone who has eaten any of the recalled smoked fish products and developed symptoms of botulism poisoning should immediately seek medical attention and inform their doctors about the possible exposure.

Consumers can identify the recalled Cold Smoked Wild Coho Salmon Lox in the following sized clear packages with the specified label codes:

“Cold Smoked Wild Coho Salmon Lox”, with the affected lot number “CSCO-17339”, Pack Date “17-340”; and

“Cold Smoked Wild Coho Salmon Lox” was packaged in a reduced oxygen packaging, net wt. 3 oz. (85g), and has the UPC number “7 52047 92635 4”.

