Salmonella found in Ziyad tahini; nationwide recall launched

Ziyad Brothers Importing is recalling tahini paste sold at Walmart and other retailers nationwide because state tests showed it was positive for Salmonella contamination.

The Cicero, IL, company said in its recall notice that it had not yet received the results of confirmation testing, but it initiated the recalls a precautionary move. The Salmonella was revealed as a result of a random sampling by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

“Consumers who have purchased Ziyad Brand Tahini with these lot codes should discontinue use and return it to the store of purchase for a full refund,” according to the recall notice posted by the Cicero, IL, company.

“Retailers that may have further distributed the recalled lot codes should share this notice with their customers. Retailers or consumers with questions may contact Recall Coordinator Ray Hanania at 708-298-3818.”

Ziyad distributed the tahini paste nationwide in 8-, 16-, and 32-ounce and half gallon jars. The jars are labelled “Tahini Sesame Paste.” Lot codes and use by/expiration dates are printed on the jar caps. The product codes, descriptions, lot codes, UPC numbers, and use by/expiration dates vary.

Consumers can identify the recalled tahini paste by looking for the following label information:

Product Code Product Description & Size Lot# UPC A0071 Ziyad Tahini Sesame Paste

½ gal Glass Jar 35417 074265003076 A0072 Ziyad Tahini Sesame Paste

32 oz Glass Jar 00318 074265001553 A0073 Ziyad Tahini Sesame Paste

16 oz Glass Jar 35317 074265001560 A0073 Ziyad Tahini Sesame Paste

16 oz Glass Jar 35417 074265001560 A0073 Ziyad Tahini Sesame Paste

16 oz Glass Jar 35517 074265001560 A0073 Ziyad Tahini Sesame Paste

16 oz Glass Jar 35617 074265001560 A0076 Ziyad Tahini Sesame Paste

8 oz Glass Jar 34817 074265010975 A0076 Ziyad Tahini Sesame Paste

8 oz Glass Jar 01218 074265010975 S0073 Ziyad Tahini Sesame Paste

16 oz Glass Jar 34917 074265001560

No illnesses had been confirmed in connection with consumption of the recalled tahini paste as of the posting of the recall notice.

Anyone who has eaten any of the recalled tahini paste and developed symptoms of Salmonella infection should seek medical attention and tell their doctors about their possible exposure to the pathogen.

Symptoms can include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis.

Salmonella infections can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

