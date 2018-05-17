Misbranding and undeclared allergen causes tortilla soup recall

Falls River, MA-based Blount Fine Foods is recalling approximately 720 pounds of chicken tortilla soup because of misbranding and an undeclared allergen, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The soup contains wheat, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label as required by federal law. Some of the product labeled as “Chicken Tortilla Soup” may actually contain :Southwest Style Corn Chowder” which contains wheat.

The Chicken Tortilla Soup items were produced on April 25, 2018. The following products are subject to recall:

Cases of 4 bags each weighing 4-lbs. of “BLOUNT fine foods Chicken Tortilla Soup.” The label indicates “For Institutional Use Only” with a Lot Code of 04251819C. The “Use By” date is 07/24/2018. The net weight of each case is 16 lbs.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-19449A” inside the USDA mark of inspection on the case label. These items were shipped to distribution centers for further distribution in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Jersey.

The problem was discovered on May 14 when the firm received a customer complaint that the master container was labeled as “Chicken Tortilla Soup,” and contained a different product, “Southwest Style Corn Chowder.”

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling firms are notifying their customers of the recall and that actions are being taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.

