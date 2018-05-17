Michigan producer recalls 154.2 tons of hot dogs and sausages

Grand Rapids, MI-based Kent Quality Foods Inc. Wednesday recalled more than 308,000 pounds of ready-to-eat hot dog and sausage products because of misbranding and an undeclared allergen, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The 44 recalled products contain soy, a known allergen, which is not declared on the labels as required by federal law.

The ready-to-eat (RTE) hot dog and sausage items were produced on various dates from Sept. 9, 2017, through April 29, 2018.

The complete list of products with identifying lot codes and other labeling information can be found here. The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 5694” printed inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distribution centers and restaurants nationwide.

The mistake was discovered on May 12 by the producer during product inventory activities. Company employees noticed that the label for a spice mixture used in the production of one of their beef polish sausage products contained hydrolyzed soy protein as an ingredient. However, the sausage does not list the soy ingredient on the finished product label.

Although the beef polish sausage is the only product made with the spice mix containing the soy ingredient, there are several other ready-to-eat sausage and hot dog products included in this recall action because of potential cross-contamination via shared equipment during the raw and ready-to-eat processing steps.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

The restaurants cook and prepare the product for consumers, who may take the product home as leftovers. FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling firms are notifying their customers of the recall and that actions are being taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.

