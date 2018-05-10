House bill would boost FDA funding to more than $300 million

The Alliance for a Stronger FDA — which unites consumers, patient groups and industry in advocating for Food and Drug Administration (FDA) funding — Wednesday thanked the U.S. House appropriators for moving legislation forward that would provide a significant funding increase for the FDA.

The added funds would enable FDA to carry out important programs that will advance public health, public safety and an innovation economy.

“There are multiple opportunities for FDA to enhance its role as a protector of the public health, while becoming a more thorough and efficient regulator. We are at a point where additional investment in FDA will result in substantial added value to the American public,” said Troy Zimmerman, immediate past president of the Alliance and vice president for government relations at the National Kidney Foundation.

“The Alliance deeply appreciates the leadership of Agriculture/FDA Appropriations Subcommittee Chair Robert Aderholt, R-AL, and Ranking Member Sanford Bishop, D-GA, in assuring that this vision of a more effective FDA can be realized.”

Under the House appropriations subcommittee bill, FDA’s budget authority appropriation of taxpayer funding would grow by more than $300 million in federal fiscal year 2019 to reach $3.1 billion. The added monies would fund a number of initiatives to support novel medical technology that will lower costs, provide higher quality, and deliver greater regulatory predictability.

“The House subcommittee’s actions, combined with the Administration’s large requested increase for FDA, represents an enormous vote of confidence in FDA, a recognition that the agency is doing its job well and making a critical public health difference,” said Ladd Wiley, executive director of the Alliance for a Stronger FDA.

“We not only thank Representatives Aderholt and Bishop, but also thank President Trump for his support and FDA Commissioner Gottlieb for his leadership.”

The FDA has responsibility for ensuring the safety of 70 percent of the U.S. food supply, as well as the safety and effectiveness of drugs, biologics, medical devices, vaccines and more. It also has responsibility for animal food and drugs, dietary supplements and personal care products. Altogether, FDA regulates about 20 percent of U.S. consumer spending — more than $2.4 trillion.

The Alliance for a Stronger FDA is a multi-stakeholder advocacy group that unites more than 150 patient and consumer groups, biomedical research advocates, health professions societies, individuals and industry to work to increase FDA’s budget authority appropriations.

