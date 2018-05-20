Hempler recalls pepperoni for wrong labels, undeclared milk

Hempler Foods Group is recalling about 4.5 tons of ready-to-eat pepperoni sticks because it was packaged in the wrong wrappers, resulting in an undeclared allergen.

A consumer notified the company on Thursday that a package labeled as classic pepperoni actually contained pepperoni with jalapeno and cheese. Consequently, the pepperoni does not meet federal labeling requirements that mandate known allergens, such as milk, be declared on food labels.

The ready-to-eat pepperoni sticks were produced from April 20 through May 2, according to the recall notice posted by the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Several of the recalled products do not have best-by dates, but others have “use or freeze by” dates in January 2019, so there is concern that consumers may have unused portions in their possession. There have not been any confirmed reports of adverse reactions related to the recalled products.

All of the recalled pepperoni has the establishment number “EST. 6410” printed inside the USDA mark of inspection on their labels. The pepperoni was shipped to distribution centers in California, Oregon, Utah and Washington, and then further distributed to retail stores.

The following products are subject to recall:

4 count/case of 2.25-lbs. of “HEMPLER’S FAMILY CLASSIC PEPPERONI, NATURAL SMOKE FLAVORING ADDED” with “PACKED ON” date 04/21/18 and “LOT # 8106.”

4 count/case of 2.25-lbs. of “HEMPLER’S FAMILY CLASSIC PEPPERONI, NATURAL SMOKE FLAVORING ADDED” with “PACKED ON” date 05/01/18 and “LOT # 8117B.”

4 count/case of 2.25-lbs. of “HEMPLER’S FAMILY CLASSIC PEPPERONI, NATURAL SMOKE FLAVORING ADDED” with “PACKED ON” date 05/02/18 and “LOT # 8117B.”

10 count/case of 9-oz. of “HEMPLER’S FAMILY CLASSIC PEPPERONI, NATURAL SMOKE FLAVORING ADDED” with “USE OR FREEZE BY” date 01/15/19 and “LOT # 8106.”

10 count/case of 9-oz. of “HEMPLER’S FAMILY CLASSIC PEPPERONI, NATURAL SMOKE FLAVORING ADDED” with “USE OR FREEZE BY” date 01/16/19 and “LOT # 8106.”

10 count/case of 9-oz. of “HEMPLER’S FAMILY CLASSIC PEPPERONI, NATURAL SMOKE FLAVORING ADDED” with “USE OR FREEZE BY” date 01/22/19 and “LOT # 8113.”

