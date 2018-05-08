Food Safety Summit begins; keynote broadcast for first time

CHICAGO — More than 1,700 food safety researchers and regulators are coming together here today along with food producers for the 20th annual Food Safety Summit.

Seminars, panel discussions, and other educational presentations begin today. The trade show floor also opens today, providing the opportunity for government agencies, universities and businesses that support food safety efforts to interact one-on-one with peers and others.

For those who were unable to travel to the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, IL, summit organizers are for the first time offering broadcast access to the event’s keynote presentation. There is no charge to tune in for the session online.

The featured presentation by Carletta Ooton, Amazon’s vice president for health, safety, sustainability, security, and compliance, will be broadcast live. It will also be available for view on demand after the event.

Ooton is scheduled to discuss how Amazon is envisioning food safety through big data and technology and “how they are revolutionizing the future,” according to Food Safety Summit organizers. Her presentation is titled “Amazon’s Approach to Innovation and What it Means for Food Safety.”

The 55-minute keynote session is set for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

For the free live broadcast or for the on-demand version following the event register here.

Other summit events today through Thursday include:

Tuesday May 8

•8:30 am – 11:30 am – A dynamic panel of food safety experts will lead an interactive forum to discuss the events surrounding selected recall including pesticide egg recall as well as the Papaya recall during the opening session on “Food Safety Case Studies Impact on the Supply Chain: Lessons Learned.”

•1:30 – 5:00 pm – Four-afternoon workshops will focus on the supply chain with a focus on How to Get and Maintain Departmental Cooperation, The Future of Traceability, How a Company can Effectively Manage Food Safety, and Global Regulatory Systems.

•5:00 – 7:00 pm – Welcome Reception in The Exhibit Hall, featuring products and services from 190 companies.

Wednesday, May 9

•8:00 – 9:00 am – Supply Chain Community Discussion Groups will offer interactive conversations on Retail/Foodservice, Manufacturing/Processors/Supplier, Distributor and Regulatory

•9:15 – 10:30 am – Keynote Presentation by Carletta Ooton, VP, Health, Safety, Sustainability, Security and Compliance for Amazon will talk about Amazon’s Approach to Innovation and What It Means for Food Safety. The presentation of the 2018 NSF Food Safety Leadership Award.

•10:30 – 2:30 pm – Exhibit Hall Open with Solution Stage Presentations and the brand new Community Cafes on the show floor.

•2:30 – 5:30 pm – Education Sessions on FSMA, Foodborne Outbreaks, Big Data, Microbial Interventions, Supplier Verification, Sanitation, Food Fraud and more

•5:30 – 7:00 – 20th Anniversary Celebration Networking Reception.

Thursday, May 10

•8:00 – 9:00 am – Education sessions focused on the Converting HACCP Plans to FSMA, Co-Packers Selection, GMP’s and Cold Chain.

•9:15 – 10:30 am – Town Hall – A Candid Conversation with the FDA, USDA, CDC and AFDO and the presentation of the SANI Awards.

•10:30 – 2:30 pm – Exhibit Hall Open with Solution Stage Presentations and the brand new Community Cafes on the show floor.

•2:45 – 4:00 – Education Sessions on FDA Inspections, Norovirus, Food Code, and Stop Foodborne Illness.

•4:15 – 5:30 – Closing Session – High-Profile Foodborne Illness Lawsuits: A View from the Inside.

