Dragon brand kratom recalled; Salmonella illness reported

A company in South Salt Lake City is recalling Dragon brand kratom in bottles and sealed packages of encapsulated and raw powder because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. At least one illness has been reported in connection with this brand of kratom, according to the company.

“Consumers who may be in possession of potentially contaminated products are advised not to consume products labeled Dragon, Dragon Kratom, Dragon Malaysian, Dragon Ultra Ehanced Indo Extract, Dragon Bali, or Dragon Maeng Da,” according to the recall notice posted on the Food and Drug Administration’s website this week.

The recall notice does not specify what strain of Salmonella federal inspectors found in the Dragon brand kratom supplement products, but at least 132 people in 38 states have been infected in an ongoing Salmonella outbreak traced to a variety of kratom products, according to the Food and Drug Administration’s latest list of recalled kratom products.

This is a significant increase from the previous case count of 87 people in 35 states. At least 38 people, which is 40 percent of outbreak victims, have been hospitalized, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Other companies have already recalled kratom products because they tested positive for Salmonella. Kratom is a plant consumed for its stimulant effects and as an opioid substitute. Kratom is also known as Thang, Kakuam, Thom, Ketom, and Biak.

In the most recent recall, Maya Distribution LLC. of South Salt Lake City is pulling products that it sold sold directly to retailers in Utah, Arizona, Nevada, Wyoming, Kansas, Illinois, Idaho, Iowa and Michigan.

Consumers should look for the following legal information to determine if they have the recalled Dragon kratom products in their homes:

Name Packaging Contents UPC Dragon Ultra Enhanced Indo Extract Sealed pouch 4 500 mg capsules 66001000010 Dragon Malaysian Sealed Bottle 150 gram powder 660010010057 Dragon Malaysian Sealed Pouch 20 500 mg capsules 660010010033 Dragon Malaysian Sealed Bottle 200 500 mg capsules 660010010040 Dragon Malaysian Sealed Bottle 80 500 mg capsules 060010000019 Dragon Malaysian Sealed Bottle 40 500 mg capsules 060010000018 Dragon Malaysian Sealed Bottle 40 500 mg capsules 660010010026 Dragon Malaysian Sealed Pouch 20 500 mg capsules 660010010033 Dragon Maeng Da Sealed Bottle 150 gram powder 550010010051 Dragon Maeng Da Sealed Bottle 60 gram powder 550010000021 Dragon Maeng Da Sealed Bottle 200 500 mg capsules 550010010044 Dragon Maeng Da Sealed Bottle 80 500 mg capsules 550010010013 Dragon Maeng Da Sealed Bottle 40 500 mg capsules 550010010020 Dragon Maeng Da Sealed Bottle 80 500 mg capsules 440010010037 Dragon Bali Sealed Bottle 150 gram powder 440010010055 Dragon Bali Sealed Bottle 60 gram powder 440010000025 Dragon Bali Sealed Bottle 200 500 mg capsules 440010010048 Dragon Bali Sealed Bottle 80 500 mg capsules 440010010017 Dragon Bali Sealed Bottle 40 500 mg capsules 440010010024 Dragon Bali Sealed Pouch 20 500 mg capsules 440010010031 Consumers who have purchased the products should discontinue use immediately and may return the unused portion to the place of purchase for a full refund within 14 business days, according to the recall notice.

The Salmonella was detected during routine sampling and testing by the FDA. The agency notified Maya Distribution of the positive test results for Salmonella contamination.

“Maya Distribution has identified the supplier and source of contaminated product and has ceased the production and distribution of the product,” according to the recall notice.

Outbreak ongoing

FDA investigators are working with several states and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on the outbreak. The FDA has been investigating the substance for several years and reports it has evidence of more than 40 deaths in the United States that have been linked to kratom.

“The CDC, state and local health officials continue to interview ill people to ask about the foods they ate and other exposures before they became ill,” according to the CDC’s most recent update.”

Of the people interviewed, three out of four reported consuming kratom in pills, powder or tea before becoming sick. Most people reported consuming the powder form of kratom. People who reported consuming kratom purchased it from retail locations in several states and from various online retailers, according to the CDC investigation notes.

Advice to consumers

Anyone who has taken any products of any brand containing kratom and developed symptoms of Salmonella infection should seek medical attention and tell their doctors about the possible exposure to the bacteria.

Symptoms of a Salmonella infection, called salmonellosis, typically start 6 to 72 hours after exposure to Salmonella bacteria. However, in some people it takes two weeks for symptoms to develop.

Symptoms include fever, chills, diarrhea, abdominal cramps, headache, nausea and vomiting. These symptoms usually last for four to seven days. Anyone can become sick with a Salmonella infection, but infants, children, seniors and those with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of serious illness.

It is possible for some people to be infected with the bacteria and not get sick or show any symptoms, but they are still be able to spread the infection to others.

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)

© Food Safety News