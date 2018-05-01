CFIA updates best-by on recalled microgreens

Initially the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) posted the recall notice this past week for the microgreens from Greenbelt Greenhouse Ltd. of Ottawa, Canada. Monday the CFIA posted an updated recall with corrected best-before dates.

Instead of the previously reported best-by date, some of the recalled microgreens are stamped with an April 30 date, making it likely that consumers still have the potentially life-threatening fresh produce in their homes.

Consumers are still at risk from recalled Greenbelt microgreens after Canadian officials updated the best-by date on the products, which could be contaminated with Listeria.

Consumers should remember that refrigeration does not kill Listeria, or keep it from growing.

“The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace,” according to the updated recall.

The updated recall notice did not provide any details about how the potential contamination was discovered, reporting only that “this recall was triggered by the company,” as did the original notice.

The Greenbelt Microgreens were distributed throughout Alberta and British Columbia. According to the CFIA “The corrections for these products are marked by an asterisk (*)”; Consumers can look for the following details to determine whether they have any of the recalled product on hand:

Brand Name Common Name Size Code(s) on Product UPC Greenbelt Microgreens Arugula Microgreens 75 g Best Before:

26/04/18

30/04/18

03/05/18* 8 90082 00012 4 Greenbelt Microgreens Arugula Microgreens 140 g Best Before:

30/04/18

03/05/18* 8 90082 00013 1 Greenbelt Microgreens Broccoli Microgreens 75 g Best Before:

26/04/18

30/04/18

03/05/18* 8 90082 00016 2 Greenbelt Microgreens Broccoli Microgreens 140 g Best Before:

30/04/18 8 90082 00017 9 Greenbelt Microgreens Fresh Microgreen Mix 75 g Best Before:

26/04/18

30/04/18

03/05/18* 8 90082 00041 4 Greenbelt Microgreens Fresh Microgreen Mix 140 g Best Before:

30/04/18

03/05/18* 8 90082 00080 3 Greenbelt Microgreens Sweet & Crunchy Microgreen Mix 75 g Best Before:

26/04/18

30/04/18

03/05/18* 8 90082 00006 3 Greenbelt Microgreens Sweet & Crunchy Microgreen Mix 140 g Best Before:

30/04/18

03/05/18* 8 90082 00007 0 Greenbelt Microgreens Spicy Microgreen Mix 75 g Best Before:

26/04/18

30/04/18

03/05/18* 8 90082 00000 1 Greenbelt Microgreens Spicy Microgreen Mix 140 g Best Before:

30/04/18

03/05/18* 8 90082 00001 8 Greenbelt Microgreens Pea Shoots Microgreens 100 g Best Before:

26/04/18

30/04/18

03/05/18* 8 90082 00023 0 Greenbelt Microgreens Pea Shoots Microgreens 140 g Best Before:

30/04/18

03/05/18* 8 90082 00024 7 Greenbelt Microgreens Sunflower Microgreens 100 g Best Before:

30/04/18

03/05/18* 8 90082 00030 8 Greenbelt Microgreens Sunflower Microgreens 200 g Best Before:

30/04/18

03/05/18* 8 90082 00031 5 Greenbelt Microgreens Wheatgrass 114 g Best Before:

30/04/18

03/05/18* 8 90082 00032 2 Greenbelt Microgreens Wheatgrass 228 g Best Before:

03/05/18* 8 90082 00035 3 Greenbelt Microgreens Wheatgrass 454 g Best Before:

30/04/18 8 90082 00036 0 Greenbelt Microgreens Spring Pea Microgreen Mix 75 g Best Before:

30/04/18

03/05/18* 8 90082 00002 5 Greenbelt Microgreens Spring Pea Microgreen Mix 140 g Best Before:

30/04/18

03/05/18* 8 90082 00003 9

No illnesses had been reported in relation to the recalled microgreens as of the posting of the updated recall notice.

“Check to see if you have recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased,” according to the recall notice.

Consumers with questions can contact Greenbelt Greenhouse Ltd. at 519-647-1112.

Advice to consumers

Anyone who has eaten any of the recalled microgreens and developed symptoms of Listeria infection should seek medical attention and tell their doctors about the possible exposure to the pathogen.

Also, because it can take up to 70 days after exposure for symptoms to develop, people who have eaten the recalled microgreens should monitor themselves for symptoms in the coming weeks.

Although healthy adults may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. Other high-risk groups for serious infections that are sometimes fatal include young children, older people and anyone with a suppressed immune system.

