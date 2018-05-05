Badger Botanicals recalls kratom; another sick from Salmonella

Badger Botanicals LLC of Springville, UT, is recalling four of its kratom products because tests by the Food and Drug Administration returned positive results for Salmonella contamination in the product.

“One potential illnesses has been reported to date in connection with this problem,” according to the recall notice.

The kratom products sold by Badger Botanicals are reported in the recall notice as bearing the names Green Suma, Red Suma, Green Hulu 2, and Red Hulu 2. However, the product label photo provided to the FDA by the company shows a brand name of Acadica.

No other labeling codes or identification information are included in the recall notice.

The recall does not specify what strain of Salmonella federal inspectors found in the Badger Botanicals kratom, but at least 132 people in 38 states have been infected in an ongoing Salmonella outbreak traced to kratom products, according to the Food and Drug Administration’s latest list of recalled kratom products.

This is a significant increase from the previous case count of 87 people in 35 states. At least 38 people, which is 40 percent of outbreak victims, have been hospitalized, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Other companies have already recalled kratom products because they tested positive for Salmonella. Kratom is a plant consumed for its stimulant effects and as an opioid substitute. Kratom is also known as Thang, Kakuam, Thom, Ketom, and Biak.

Consumers can identify whether they have any of the contaminated product in their homes through information provided by the company; the recalled Badger Botanicals, LLC products were sold directly to consumers via the company website from Jan. 1 to April 12 in 250-gram pouches. Additionally, consumers can view the below image of the “product labels to aide in identifying product associated with this recall.”

The recall did not state how the salmonella contamination was discovered, however, consumers who have purchased the products should discontinue use and may return the unused portion, according to the recall notice.

Consumers with questions can contact Badger Botanicals, LLC at 1-385-325-0875.

Broader investigation ongoing

FDA investigators are working with several states and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on the outbreak. The FDA has been investigating the substance for several years and reports it has evidence of more than 40 deaths in the United States that have been linked to kratom.

“The CDC, state and local health officials continue to interview ill people to ask about the foods they ate and other exposures before they became ill,” according to the CDC’s most recent update.”

Of the people interviewed, three out of four reported consuming kratom in pills, powder or tea before becoming sick. Most people reported consuming the powder form of kratom. People who reported consuming kratom purchased it from retail locations in several states and from various online retailers, according to the CDC investigation notes.

Advice to consumers

Anyone who has taken any products of any brand containing kratom and developed symptoms of Salmonella infection should seek medical attention and tell their doctors about the possible exposure to the bacteria.

Symptoms of a Salmonella infection, called salmonellosis, typically start 6 to 72 hours after exposure to Salmonella bacteria. However, in some people it takes two weeks for symptoms to develop.

Symptoms include fever, chills, diarrhea, abdominal cramps, headache, nausea and vomiting. These symptoms usually last for four to seven days. Anyone can become sick with a Salmonella infection, but infants, children, seniors and those with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of serious illness.

It is possible for some people to be infected with the bacteria and not get sick or show any symptoms, but they are still be able to spread the infection to others.

