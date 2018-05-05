Almost 25 tons of sausage recalled because embedded plastic discovery

Eddy Packing Co. Inc., located in Yoakum, TX, late Friday recalled approximately 49,558 pounds of smoked sausage products that may be contaminated with foreign matter, specifically hard plastic, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

A restaurant reported finding the hard plastic embedded in the sausage during slicing and filed a complaint about it with Eddy Packing, prompting the recall.

The smoked sausage was originally processed on April 5, 2018, with packing dates of April 5-6, 2018. The following products are subject to the recall:

2.5-lb. vacuum-packed packages containing “Eddy FULLY COOKED PREMIUM SMOKED SAUSAGE” with sell-by date 6/29/2018, case code PU1642 and lot code 8095.

2.5-lb. vacuum-packed packages containing “Eddy FULLY COOKED PREMIUM SMOKED SAUSAGE” with sell-by date 6/30/2018, case code PU1663 and lot code 8096.

12-oz. vacuum-packed packages containing “DICKEY’S BARBEQUE PIT ORIGINAL SMOKED FRESH POLISH SAUSAGE MADE WITH PORK AND BEEF” with sell-by date 6/10/2018, case code PU1656 and lot code 8096.

12-oz. vacuum-packed packages containing “DICKEY’S BARBEQUE PIT ORIGINAL SMOKED FRESH POLISH SAUSAGE MADE WITH PORK AND BEEF” with sell-by date 6/10/2018, case code PU1656 and lot code 8096. 40-oz. vacuum-packed packages containing “LOWE’S ORIGINAL RECIPE NATURALLY HARDWOOD SMOKED SAUSAGE MADE WITH PORK AND BEEF” with sell-by date 6/29/2018, case code PU1644 and lot code 8095.

10-lb. cases containing “Eddy SMOKED SAUSAGE MADE WITH PORK AND BEEF” with sell-by date 4/6/2019, case code PU1658 and lot code 8096.

30-lb. cases containing “CARL’S PORK AND BEEF SMOKED SAUSAGE” with sell-by date 4/6/2019, case code PU1660 and lot code 8096.

10-lb. cases containing “Eddy SOUTHERN STYLE PORK AND BEEF SMOKED SAUSAGE” with sell-by date 4/6/2019, case code PU1659 and lot code 8096.

20-lb cases with four 5-lb. vacuum-packed packages containing “DICKEY CHEESE/JALAPENO PORK AND BEEF SAUSAGE RING” with sell-by date 4/6/2019, case code PU1655 and lot code 8096.

The recalled products all bear the establishment number “EST. 4800” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The sausage products were shipped to food service and retail locations in California, Georgia, Illinois, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.

There haven’t yet been any confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the sausage. FSIS has received no additional reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.

© Food Safety News