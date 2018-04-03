Stella Artois brand beer recalled for possible glass particles

Labatt Brewing Company Ltd. of Ontario, Canada, is recalling Stella Artois brand beer from the marketplace because it may contain small particles of glass, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

The recall covers “330 ml” clear, green bottles marked with various UPC numbers and the production codes listed below.

This recall was triggered by the company. To date, the company has received no reports of injuries resulting from the affected bottles.

The following products are being recalled:

Brand Name Common Name Size Code(s) on Product UPC Stella Artois Beer 330 ml Best before date: 20/02/2018

Package code: 49

Time Stamp: 00:00-06:00 Various Stella Artois Beer 330 ml Best before date: 25/04/2018

Package code: 49

Time Stamp: 17:00-23:59 Various Stella Artois Beer 330 ml Best before date: 26/04/2018

Package code: 49

Time Stamp: 00:00-04:00 Various Stella Artois Beer 330 ml Best before date: 20/5/2018

Package code: 49

Time Stamp: 08:00-23:59 Various Stella Artois Beer 330 ml Best before date: 21/5/2018

Package code: 49

Time Stamp: 00:00-01:00 Various Stella Artois Beer 330 ml Best before date: 7/6/2018

Package code: 49, 52

Time Stamp: 22:00-23:59 Various Stella Artois Beer 330 ml Best before date: 8/6/2018

Package code: 49

Time Stamp: 00:00-13:00 Various Stella Artois Beer 330 ml Best before date: 8/6/2018

Package code: 52

Time Stamp: 00:00-07:00 Various Stella Artois Beer 330 ml Best before date: 13/09/2018

Package code: 55

Time Stamp: 21:00-23:59 Various Stella Artois Beer 330 ml Best before date: 14/09/2018

Package code: 55

Time Stamp: 00:00-22:00 Various Stella Artois Beer 330 ml Best before date: 25/09/2018

Package code: 52

Time Stamp: 12:00-23:59 Various Stella Artois Beer 330 ml Best before date: 26/09/2018

Package code: 52

Time Stamp: 00:00-23:59 Various

“Recalled product should be thrown out,” according to the recall.

The recalled beer was distributed nationally, across Canada. The CFIA encourages consumers to “check to see if you have recalled product in your home.”

The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

For any additional questions including reimbursement, call the Stella Artois Consumer Hotline at 855-215-5824.

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)

© Food Safety News