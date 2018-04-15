Recalled salads might contain romaine lettuce tainted with E. coli O157:H7

Freedom, PA-based Fresh Foods Manufacturing Co. Saturday recalled approximately 8,757 pounds of ready-to-eat salad products that may be contaminated with E. coli O157: H7 from romaine lettuce, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The ready-to-eat salad products were produced from April 9, 2018, to April 12, 2018, and have a shelf life of four days. The following products are subject to the recall:

11.5 oz., clear plastic containers of ready-to-eat “CAESAR SALAD WITH CHICKEN.” The product label is marked “Great to Go” by Market District and has a sell-by date of 04/13/18-04/16/18. The case code is 81571201542. 14.4 oz., clear plastic containers of ready-to-eat “CHICKEN AND BACON” salad. The product label is marked “Great to Go” by Market District and has a sell-by date of 04/13/18 – 04/16/18. The case code is 81571201541.

14.1 oz., clear plastic containers of ready-to-eat “CHEF SALAD WITH HAM, TURKEY, & HARD-BOILED EGG.” The product label is marked “Great to Go” by Market District and has a sell-by date of 04/13/18 – 04/16/18. The case code is 81571201543.

13.1 oz., clear plastic containers of ready-to-eat “CHEF SALAD WITH HAM, TURKEY, & HARD-BOILED EGG.” The product label is marked “Great to Go” by Market District and has a sell-by date of 04/13/18 – 04/16/18. The case code is 81571201545.

The recalled products bear establishment number “P-40211” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

The problem was discovered on April 13, 2018, when Fresh Foods Manufacturing Co., received notification from their romaine lettuce supplier that the romaine lettuce used by the establishment in the products was being recalled due to E. coli O157: H7 concerns. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

E. coli O157: H7 is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea, and abdominal cramps within 2–8 days (3–4 days, on average) after exposure the organism. While most people recover within a week, some develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). This condition can occur among persons of any age but is most common in children under 5-years old and older adults. It is marked by easy bruising, pallor, and decreased urine output. Persons who experience these symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.

