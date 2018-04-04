Publisher’s Platform: Giving credit when, where it’s due

A commitment to a culture dedicated to safe food lessens the chances of a food poisoning event, litigation and brand damage – all under the watchful gaze of Mr. Walton.

Editor’s note: Frank Yiannas is a microbiologist and vice president of food Safety at Walmart. Yiannas is the past president of the International Association for Food Protection (IAFP) and recipient of the 2007 NSF Lifetime Achievement Award for Leadership in Food Safety. Yiannas is the author of two books: “Food Safety=Behavior” published in 2015 and “Food Safety Culture” published 2008. He is also an adjunct professor in the Online Master of Science in Food Safety Program at Michigan State University.