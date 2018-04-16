Publisher’s Platform: Besides hepatitis A, what do McDonald’s, Applebee’s and Texas Roadhouse have in common?

Answer: They are all in Kentucky where a hepatitis A outbreak has been ongoing for months. With 272 people infected with Hepatitis A in Kentucky, restaurants must offer hepatitis A vaccines to employees – its common sense. – Full Report

A McDonald’s Corp. employee in Kentucky could have potentially spread hepatitis A to customers, according to local health officials, igniting a new health scare for the fast food giant.

Officials at the Madison County health department are warning people that they may have been infected by the food handler, who was working at a restaurant in the town of Berea, south of Lexington, on March 23.

An employee at the Applebee’s on Dixie Highway has been diagnosed with hepatitis A, the Louisville Department of Health said in a series of Tweets on Friday night.

The implicated Applebee’s is located at 4717 Dixie Highway.

Anyone who ate at that Applebee’s between March 23 and April 12 should get a hepatitis A vaccine, the health department said.

The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department is investigating a case involving a food preparation worker at a Texas Roadhouse who has been diagnosed with hepatitis A.

The window of possible exposure for customers and staff at the Texas Roadhouse restaurant is March 20 through April 12. The restaurant is located in the 500 block of Winchester Road.

If you have been exposed, there is a two-week window to receive the hepatitis A post-exposure vaccine. After those two weeks have passed, the vaccine may not be effective in preventing the virus.

