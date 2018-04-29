Pinnacle Foods recalls shelf-stable beef for dangerous toxins

Iowa’s Pinnacle Foods Inc., located in Fort Madison, Saturday recalled approximately 32,479 pounds of heat-treated, shelf-stable beef products due to a possible processing deviation that may have led to staphylococcal enterotoxin and clostridial toxin contamination, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

Staphylococcal enterotoxin B (SEB) is an exotoxin produced by Staphylococcus aureus. It is one of the toxins responsible for staphylococcal food poisoning in humans and has been produced by some countries as a biological weapon. Clostridial toxins are pore-forming toxins responsible for gangrenes and gastrointestinal diseases.

The ready-to-eat dried, sliced beef items were produced on Jan. 2, 2018 and April 9, 2018. The products have a shelf life of three years. The following products are subject to recall:

2.25 oz. glass jars containing “ARMOUR GROUND & FORMED SLICED Dried Beef” with best by dates of JAN-07-21, Jan-08-21, Jan-09-21, Jan-10-21, Jan-11-21, APR-15-21, APR-16-21, APR-17-21, APR-18-21 and APR-19-21 and lot codes 0707011Y11, 0708011Y11, 0709011Y11, 0710011Y11, 0711011Y11, 0715041Y11, 0716041Y11, 0717041Y11, 0718041Y11 and 0719041Y11 .

4.5 oz. glass jars containing “ARMOUR GROUND & FORMED SLICED Dried Beef” with best by dates of JAN-23-21, Jan-24-21, Jan-25-21 and APR-22-21 and lot codes 0723011Y11, 0724011Y11, 0725011Y11, and 0722041YW1.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 2AD” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered on April 27, 2018, by an Enforcement Investigator and Analysis Officer (EIAO) while conducting a food safety assessment at Pinnacle Foods.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution lists will be posted on the FSIS website.

