Ohio company recalls 7 tons of barbecued beef for rubber bits

Consumer complaints of pieces of rubber in barbecued pulled beef prompted J.T.M. Provisions Co. to recall more than seven tons of the product, according to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers,” the USDA’s subagency reported. “Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

The company, based in Harrison, OH, distributed the barbecued beef to Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio. The beef was produced on Sept. 23, 2017. The recall notice did not include a best-by or sell-by date for the recalled beef.

The “Bar-B-Q Sauce With Pulled Beef” is packaged in 14-ounce, sealed plastic trays with a paperboard sleeve. Consumers can identify the recalled beef by looking for the establishment number “EST. 1917” printed inside the USDA mark of inspection of the product label.

A “Julian pack date” of 17266 is the only other code on the recalled beef that can be used to differentiate the product from other products from J.T.M Provisions. The recalled beef is fully cooked, but not shelf stable.

As of the posting of the recall notice on Saturday, there hadn’t been any confirmed reports of adverse reactions to the recalled product.

