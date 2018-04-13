Metro recalls roast beef paninis after positive test for Listeria

Metro Ontario Inc. of Ontario, Canada, is recalling Fresh 2 Go brand roast beef paninis from the marketplace because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

The recall covers 2- and 4-packs of the roast beef paninis, marked with the UPC numbers and production codes listed below.

Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below, which were sold from Metro locations in Ontario:

Brand Name Common Name Size Code(s) on Product UPC Fresh 2 Go(F2GO) Roast Beef Panini 2-pack All units sold up to and including April 10, 2018 Starts with 0219274 Fresh 2 Go(F2GO) Roast Beef Panini 4-pack All units sold up to and including April 10, 2018 Starts with 0219149

This recall was triggered by CFIA test results. To date, the company has received no reports of illness associated with the consumption of these products.

Anyone who has eaten the implicated beef paninis and developed symptoms of Listeria infection should immediately seek medical attention and tell their doctors about the possible exposure to the pathogen. Also, even if they are not sick now, anyone who has eaten the paninis should monitor themselves for symptoms in the coming weeks because it can take up to 70 days for symptoms of listeriosis to develop.

Although healthy adults may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. Other high-risk groups for serious infections that are sometimes fatal include young children, older people and anyone with a suppressed immune system.

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)

© Food Safety News