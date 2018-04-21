Listeria, botulism risks trigger recalls of OC Raw Dog pet food

OC Raw Dog LLC is recalling freeze-dried sardines because they were determined by the Food and Drug Administration to exceed the agency’s size restriction guideline for uneviscerated fish.

Uneviscerated, salt-cured, dried or fermented fish larger than 5 inches in length were linked to outbreaks of botulism in the 1980s and again in 1991. Packages of OC Raw’s sardines examined by the Minnesota Department of Food and Agriculture were found to contain uneviscerated, or ungutted, fish measuring 6 to 6 1/2 inches long.

Although rare, botulism has been reported in dogs.

Clostridium botulinum was not been found in the sample examined by Minnesota. Nevertheless, the company has voluntarily recalled the following product, which was shipped to distributors in California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Minnesota, Texas and Pennsylvania:

OC Raw Dog Freeze Dried Sardines, 3.2 oz bag. UPC 095225853043

The company is changing its supplier of sardines to ensure that either the fish are less than 5 inches in length or, if longer, are eviscerated.

Separately, OC Raw is recalling Lot #3652 of “OC Raw Dog Chicken, Fish & Produce” after the New Jersey Department of Food and Agriculture reported having found Listeria monocytogenes in a sample of the product.

The recalled product was packaged in the following formats and bears a “Use By” date of 10/11/18. It was shipped to California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Minnesota Pennsylvania and Vermont:

OC Raw Dog Chicken, Fish & Produce Meaty Rox, 3 lb. UPC 022099069171

OC Raw Dog Chicken, Fish & Produce Doggie Sliders, 4 lb. UPC 095225852640

OC Raw Dog Chicken, Fish & Produce Doggie Dozen Patty Bag, 6.5 lb. UPC 022099069225

OC Raw Dog Chicken, Fish & Produce Meaty Rox, 7 lb. UPC 095225852756

No pet or human illnesses have been reported in association with either recall.

Consumers who have purchased any of the recalled products can return the products for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 844-215-DOGS.

