Going for the gold in the sink at the 2018 Food Safety Summit

Food safety professionals gathering for the 2018 Food Safety Summit, May 7-10 in Rosemont, IL, will have the unique opportunity to experience the power of handwash gamification in reducing the risk of brand-damaging outbreaks and costly recalls.

Handwashing For Life has recruited the recognized experts in electronic handwash monitoring to share their expertise, all at a single location, Booth No. 431, on the summit’s trade show floor at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center.

Handwashing For Life is an advocacy group dedicated to lowering operator risk through enhanced and verified handwashing. Demonstrations at the Food Safety Summit will include a competition: The Handwashing For Life Olympics.

Food safety athletes will compete, illustrating a tool that has been used successfully for 17 years by the chefs of the 12-location Clyde’s Restaurant Group to motivate handwashing compliance. Old Ebbitt Grill, an historic restaurant just steps from the White House, is their most famous location.

Athletes and spectators will be treated to a tour of three new technologies that monitor and report handwashing behaviors. All three have been effective in getting the food handling staff to visit the the hand sink frequently and automatically recording their hand wash frequency, and in one case the process itself is tracked.

Summit attendees will have the opportunity to take a deep dive into the three competitive technologies from HandScan LLC, Clean Hands Co. and CloudCleanTM. Together they offer solutions to a wide spectrum of operator cultures. Their message is one that Handwashing for Life has been promoting for years: Continuous improvement starts with C-Suite commitment and tracking data.

The risk of foodborne illness outbreaks has been proven to be dramatically reduced when compliance exceeds 90 percent. Current data shows that rate to be only 30 percent.

Stop by Booth No. 431 to enter the Handwashing For Life Olympics and witness the drama of dueling electronic hand hygiene monitoring technologies. What you measure you can change. What you measure you can reward.

