Gaspésien brand ham, pork recalled after Listeria testing

Les Cuisines Gaspésiennes de Matane Ltée of Ottawa, Canada, is recalling Gaspésien brand pork products from the marketplace because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

The recall covers clear packages of various cuts of smoked pork, marked with various UPC numbers and production codes listed below.

This recall was triggered by CFIA test results. To date, the company has received no reports of illness associated with the consumption of these products.

The following products are being recalled:

Brand Name Common Name Size Code(s) on Product UPC Gaspésien Handmade Le P’tit Picnic – Boneless Smoked Pork Shoulder 1.5 kg BB/MA 2018-MA-20

BB/MA 2018-MA-24 0 68553 10049 3 Gaspésien Handmade Old Fashioned Smoked Ham Variable BB/MA 2018-MA-18

BB/MA 2018-MA-24 None Gaspésien Le P’tit Classique Smoked Ham 750 g BB/MA 2018-MA-19

BB/MA 2018-MA-23

BB/MA 2018-MA-24 0 68553 10042 4

Anyone who has eaten the implicated ham and developed symptoms of Listeria infection should immediately seek medical attention and tell their doctors about the possible exposure to the pathogen. Also, even if they are not sick now, anyone who has eaten the ham or pork should monitor themselves for symptoms in the coming weeks because it can take up to 70 days for symptoms of listeriosis to develop.

Although healthy adults may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. Other high-risk groups for serious infections that are sometimes fatal include young children, older people and anyone with a suppressed immune system.

