FDA Salmonella finding prompts recall of three raw dog foods

Carnivore Meat Co. LLC has recalled two Vital Essentials raw dog food products due to possible Salmonella contamination.

In addition to the Vital Essentials recall, TruDog LLC has advised its customers by email that it has withdrawn a single batch of its Boost Me product, also due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The recalled products and their label codes are:

Vital Essentials Freeze-Dried Beef Toppers, 6 oz. poly bag. Lot #13815; Best by 06/01/2019, Best by 06/04/19 or Best by 06/20/19; UPC 033211006059

Vital Essentials Frozen Beef Chub Entrée for Dogs, 5 lb. Lot #13816; Best by 12/27/18; UPC 033211008817

TruDog Boost Me. Lot #20190531 13815.

The companies initiated the recalls following detection by the Food and Drug Administration of Salmonella in a sample from a single batch of product, according to a news release issued by Carnivore.

There have been no reports of pet or human illnesses associated with the recalled products, according to Carnivore. An FDA spokesperson confirmed for Food Safety News that the agency had received and approved the Carnivore recall notice.

Both the Vital Essentials and the TruDog products were manufactured in the same production facility,which is registered with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). Foods produced there carry Establishment No. V27506A or V27506. The production plant belongs to Carnivore Meat Co., which is based in Green Bay, WI.

The Green Bay manufacturing facility is continuously inspected by FSIS under its Voluntary Reimbursable Inspection Program, which certifies products for consumption by cats, dogs and other animals that eat meat.

Carnivore declined to confirm the relationship with TruDog, responding that the company’s relationships “… with private label customers are confidential per nondisclosure agreements.”

The Vital Essentials products were distributed in the continental United States through independent retailers, and via online retailers Chewys.com and Amazon.com.

Carnivore is advising consumers who have purchased the items listed above to discard them safely in a covered trash receptacle so animals cannot access them. Customers can notify their retailers for a replacement or refund. Consumers with questions may call the company at 920-370-6542.

TruDog asks its customers to call the company at 800-476-8808 to obtain a refund or a product exchange.

© Food Safety News