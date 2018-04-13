CFIA expands roast beef recalls for Listeria infection risks

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s (CFIA) has recently updated several recalls regarding roast beef, or roast beef containing products. There is not information to indicate if the beef is from a common supplier or production facility.

The following details on firms and brands are the most recent product information posted.

Erie Meat Products Ltd.

The Ontario, Canada, firm that recalled Druxy’s “Seasoned Cooked Roast Beef” products in March for Listeria contamination and related illnesses has expanded the recall, which now includes additional product information.

As of April 9, Erie Meat Products Ltd., is recalling Deli Classic brand “Seasoned Cooked Roast Beef Round” with possible nationwide distribution,

but confirmed distribution in Alberta, Ontario, Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador.

“This recall was triggered by findings by the CFIA during its investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak. …There have been reported illnesses that may be associated with the consumption of this product. Further lab testing is underway to confirm the link,” according to the March 28 recall.

Additional meat subject to the Erie Meat Products recall is: Deli Classic “Seasoned Cooked Roast Beef Round” with a best-before date of 2018AL10 or

2018AL17.

The recalled Deli Classic beef is packed in varying weights. It does not have a UPC number.

“There have been reported illnesses associated with a similar product,” the CFIA reported.

“However, at this time, there have been no confirmed illnesses associated with the product identified in this Food Recall Warning.”

R.T. Fresh Prepared Foods Inc.

As of an “updated” April 11 recall notice, R.T. Fresh Prepared Foods Inc. is recalling Culinary Creations Gourmet brand and Denny’s Express brand sandwiches that contain roast beef.

The recall was triggered by the CFIA’s inspection activities, which revealed possible Listeria contamination. The firm, R.T. Fresh Prepared Foods Inc., distributed the affect products through retailers and automatic vending machines in Ontario.

“The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products,” according to the recall. No illnesses associated with the consumption of these products have been reported to date.

According to the CFIA, “The food recall warning issued on April 10, 2018 has been amended to correctly identify the affected products.”

Consumers should not consume the following recalled products:

Culinary Creations Gourmet Beef and Cheese on Onion Bun, 190 g, Best Before “ AL 16″ or “ AL 23″ and the UPC number 6 89069 18085 6;

Culinary Creations Gourmet Roast Beef Sandwich, 155 g, Best Before AL 16 or AL 23 with the UPC number 6 89069 18093 1;

Culinary Creations Gourmet Jumbo Beef & Swiss Submarine (halved), 250 g, Best Before AL 16, AL 17, AL 18, AL 21, AL 23 and AL 24 and the UPC number 6 89069 18097 9;

Culinary Creations Gourmet Jumbo Beef & Swiss Submarine, 250 g, Best Before AL 17 or AL 21 and the UPC number 6 89069 18097 9 ; and

Denny’s Express Beef & Swiss Submarine 250 g and the UPC number 0718 7 76393 40003 0.

Advice to consumers

Anyone who has eaten any of the implicated roast beef products and developed symptoms of Listeria infection should immediately seek medical attention and tell their doctors about the possible exposure to the pathogen.

Also, even if they are not sick now, anyone who has eaten the roast beef should monitor themselves for symptoms in the coming weeks because it can take up to 70 days for symptoms of listeriosis to develop.

Although healthy adults may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. Other high-risk groups for serious infections that are sometimes fatal include young children, older people and anyone with a suppressed immune system.

