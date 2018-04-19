Another company recalls kratom after illness reported

A company in Utah is recalling “NxtGen Botanicals Maeng Da Kratom” labeled bottles of kratom supplements because they has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. At least one illness has been reported in connection with this brand of kratom.

The recall notice does not specify what strain of Salmonella federal inspectors found in the NxtGen kratom, but at least 132 people in 38 states have been infected in an ongoing Salmonella outbreak traced to kratom products, according to the Food ad Drug Administration’s latest list of recalled kratom products.

This is a significant increase from the previous case count of 87 people in 35 states. At least 38 people, which is 40 percent of outbreak victims, have been hospitalized, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Other companies have already recalled kratom products because they tested positive for Salmonella. Kratom is a plant consumed for its stimulant effects and as an opioid substitute. Kratom is also known as Thang, Kakuam, Thom, Ketom, and Biak.

In the most recent recall, NGB Corp. of West Jordan, UT, is pulling more than 1,100 “units” which were sold directly to retailers in Utah, Massachusetts, Arizona, Georgia, Minnesota and California.

The recalled products bear the “NxtGen Botanicals” brand on the label, as well as the product name “Maeng Da Kratom.” According to the recall, the capsules are packaged in plastic, sealed bottles sold in 500-milligram capsules, and bear the lot number #171409, which can be found on the bottom of each bottle.

Consumers who have purchased the products should discontinue use immediately and may return the unused portion to the place of purchase for a full refund within 14 business days, according to the recall notice.

The Salmonella was detected during routine sampling and testing by the FDA.

FDA investigators are working with several states and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on the outbreak. The FDA has been investigating the substance for several years and reports it has evidence of more than 40 deaths in the United States that have been linked to kratom.

“The CDC, state and local health officials continue to interview ill people to ask about the foods they ate and other exposures before they became ill,” according to the CDC’s most recent update.”

Of the people interviewed, three out of four reported consuming kratom in pills, powder or tea before becoming sick. Most people reported consuming the powder form of kratom. People who reported consuming kratom purchased it from retail locations in several states and from various online retailers, according to the CDC investigation notes.

Advice to consumers

Anyone who has taken any products of any brand containing kratom and developed symptoms of Salmonella infection should seek medical attention and tell their doctors about the possible exposure to the bacteria.

Symptoms of a Salmonella infection, called salmonellosis, typically start 6 to 72 hours after exposure to Salmonella bacteria. However, in some people it takes two weeks for symptoms to develop.

Symptoms include fever, chills, diarrhea, abdominal cramps, headache, nausea and vomiting. These symptoms usually last for four to seven days. Anyone can become sick with a Salmonella infection, but infants, children, seniors and those with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of serious illness.

It is possible for some people to be infected with the bacteria and not get sick or show any symptoms, but they are still be able to spread the infection to others.

© Food Safety News