Another 60 tons of beef products recalled; plastic bits this time

Consumer complaints of “thin blue plastic pieces” prompted Koch Foods Inc. of Fairfield, OH, to recall 119,480 pounds of rib-shaped beef patties, according to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

Earlier this week, J.T.M. Provisions Co. of Harrison, OH, recalled more than seven tons of a similar product after consumers complained of pieces of rubber in barbecued pulled beef. J.T.M. Provisions is the labeled distributor for Koch Foods Inc.

The FSIS is concerned that some of the recalled patties may still be in refrigerators or freezers, according to the recall notice. Anyone who purchased the product is urged not to serve of consume them. The product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Koch Foods, based in Fairfield, OH, produced the beef patties on July 8, 2016. The recall notice did not include a best-by or sell-by date for the recalled beef.

The “Fully Cooked Rib-Shaped Beef Patty With BBQ Sauce” are packaged in 30-pound bulk boxes containing six plastic shrink-wrapped, unlabeled packages. The recalled beef has the establishment number “EST. 20795” printed inside the USDA mark of inspection on its labels.

A case code of “67329” and lot number “JTM 16190” are the only other codes on the recalled beef that can be used to differentiate the product from other products from Koch Foods Inc. The recalled beef is fully cooked, but not shelf stable.

As of the posting of the recall notice on Wednesday, there hadn’t been any confirmed reports of adverse reactions to the recalled product. Koch Foods shipped the beef patties to distributors nationwide for institutional use.

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)

© Food Safety News