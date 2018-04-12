67 tons of salisbury steak recalled for bone fragments

Arkansas’ ConAgra Brands Inc., located in Russellville, Wednesday recalled 135,159 pounds of Salisbury steak products after at least three consumers reported mouth injuries.

The nationwide recall, posted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), reported possible contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically bone, as the reason for the recall.

The family-style, heat treated, not shelf stable Salisbury steak and brown gravy products were produced on March 10, 2018. Here’s what is subject to recall:

27-ounce cartons containing plastic shrink-wrapped packages each with six pieces of “Banquet FAMILY SIZE 6 SALISBURY STEAKS & BROWN GRAVY MADE WITH CHICKEN, PORK AND BEEF – GRILL MARKS ADDED” with the lot code 5006 8069 10 05 and a “best by” date of SEP 01 2019 printed on the package.

The recalled products have the USDA mark of inspection with establishment number “P-115” located on the side panel of the consumer package. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

Consumer complaints included three reports of minor oral injury associated with consumption of this product. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.

