3,000 cases of fruit-flavored ice pops recalled for Listeria risk

The Ziegenfelder Co. of Wheeling, WV, is recalling about 3,000 cases of ice pops and has temporarily closed a production plant after state inspectors found Listeria monocytogenes in the company’s Denver facility.

According to the recall notice posted on the Food and Drug Administration’s website, Ziegenfelder distributed the Popsicle-style frozen treats to retail grocers and distributors in the states of Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Maine, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. The recalled product was delivered during the 15-day period from April 5 through 19.

“The voluntary recall was the result of a routine state inspection of the company’s Denver production facility which found Listeria monocytogenes in environmental samples collected by the inspector,” according to the recall notice.

“The Ziegenfelder Co. has ceased the production and distribution at the plant as the state of Colorado and the company continue their investigation as to what caused the problem.”

Because of the relatively long shelf life of the ice pops, there is concern that consumers may still have them in their home freezers. Consumers can identify the recalled products by looking for the following label information:

Budget $aver brand “Cherry Pineapple Monster Pops”, UPC code “0-74534-84200-9”, lot codes “D09418A” through “D10018B”

Budget $saver brand “Sugar Free Twin Pops”, UPC code “0-74534-75642-9”, lot codes “D09318A” through “D10018B”

No illnesses or adverse health effects have been reported to date in connection with the recalled product

“Consumers who have purchased the affected ice pops are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund,” according to the recall.

Consumers with questions can contact the company at 1-888-683-0379.

Advice to consumers

Although healthy adults may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. Other high-risk groups for serious infections that are sometimes fatal include young children, older people and anyone with a suppressed immune system.

Anyone who has eaten any of the recalled ice pops and developed symptoms of Listeria infection should seek medical attention and tell their doctors about the possible exposure to the pathogen.

Also, because it can take up to 70 days after exposure for symptoms to develop, people who have eaten the recalled ice pops should monitor themselves for symptoms in the coming weeks.

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)

© Food Safety News