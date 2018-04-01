2018 Food Safety Summit — Marking the 20th Anniversary

Kinsa Group – Leading National Recruiters for the Food & Beverage Industry

Kinsa connects talented professionals, managers & executives with leading food/beverage employers in the US. Focusing on the disciplines of Food Safety/Quality Assurance, Food Scientists/R&D, Technical Sales/Marketing, Procurement/Supply Chain and Operations, Kinsa is uniquely positioned to match Food Safety Summit attendees with opportunities that best suit their skills and expertise

There’s an ideal out there, and Kinsa is committed to helping you find it.

Kinsa Group

www.kinsa.com

9779 S. Franklin Drive, Suite 200

Franklin, WI 53132

Laurie Hyllberg

414-421-2000

Booth No. 331

Rentokil Steritech

How could food industry change over the next years? New initiatives are focusing on technology, the use of automated two-way devices that manage areas such as pest monitoring and food hygiene in an intelligent, connected manner. This new ecosystem, also called the Internet of Things (IoT), is poised to have a significant impact on the food supply chain – all the way from the farm to the individual buying food from a retail outlet. To help you understand this technology movement and how it may affect your business, check out Rentokil’s study “Impact of IoT: From farm to fork.”

Rentokil Steritech

1125 Berkshire Boulevard, Suite 150

Reading, PA 19610

Audreyonnia Napoleon

audrey.napoleon@rentokil.com

704-712-7073

www.rentokil-steritech.com

Booth No. 117

Stop Foodborne Illness

What Stop Stands For:

Our Honor Wall (www.stopfoodborneillness.org/stories/) is a testament to the strength and endurance of individuals and families who have been impacted by foodborne illness. Telling one’s story is often, not only empowering for the storyteller, but life changing for the listener.

Partnering with leaders in food industry, we promote sound food safety policy and best practices from farm to table. For consumers, industry, media, and government, it is our volunteer advocates who provide a human face behind the statistics – a powerful reminder of the need for a vigilant food safety culture.

Stop Foodborne Illness

4809 N Ravenswood Avenue, #214

Chicago, IL 60640

Stanley E Rutledge, Community Coordinator

Office: 773-269-6555 x7

Fax: 773-883-3098

Booth No. 725

FOOD SAFETY NEWS

The entire food industry knows when something important in food safety happens, they’ll read about it first in FOOD SAFETY NEWS. We’re their only daily resource with the largest reporting staff in the industry so, of course, we’ll get the story before anyone else.

Top executives with major food companies, the most important government decision-makers, and key R&D and QA personnel all start their day with a cup of coffee and FOOD SAFETY NEWS. Stop by Booth No. 924 to meet our staff and sign up for your free subscription.

Food Safety News

1012 First Avenue, Fifth Floor

Seattle, WA 98104

www.foodsafetynews.com

Advertising Director Chuck Jolley: crjolley60@yahoo.com

Managing Editor Coral Beach: cbeach@foodsafetynews.com

Booth No. 924

© Food Safety News