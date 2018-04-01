2018 Food Safety Summit — Marking the 20th Anniversary

Kinsa Group – Leading National Recruiters for the Food & Beverage Industry
Kinsa connects talented professionals, managers & executives with leading food/beverage employers in the US. Focusing on the disciplines of Food Safety/Quality Assurance, Food Scientists/R&D, Technical Sales/Marketing, Procurement/Supply Chain and Operations, Kinsa is uniquely positioned to match Food Safety Summit attendees with opportunities that best suit their skills and expertise
There’s an ideal out there, and Kinsa is committed to helping you find it.
Kinsa Group
www.kinsa.com
9779 S. Franklin Drive, Suite 200
Franklin, WI 53132
Laurie Hyllberg
414-421-2000
Booth No. 331
Rentokil Steritech
How could food industry change over the next years? New initiatives are focusing on technology, the use of automated two-way devices that manage areas such as pest monitoring and food hygiene in an intelligent, connected manner. This new ecosystem, also called the Internet of Things (IoT), is poised to have a significant impact on the food supply chain – all the way from the farm to the individual buying food from a retail outlet. To help you understand this technology movement and how it may affect your business, check out Rentokil’s study “Impact of IoT: From farm to fork.”
Rentokil Steritech
1125 Berkshire Boulevard, Suite 150
Reading, PA 19610
Audreyonnia Napoleon
audrey.napoleon@rentokil.com
704-712-7073
www.rentokil-steritech.com
Booth No. 117
Stop Foodborne Illness
What Stop Stands For:
Our Honor Wall (www.stopfoodborneillness.org/stories/) is a testament to the strength and endurance of individuals and families who have been impacted by foodborne illness. Telling one’s story is often, not only empowering for the storyteller, but life changing for the listener.
Partnering with leaders in food industry, we promote sound food safety policy and best practices from farm to table. For consumers, industry, media, and government, it is our volunteer advocates who provide a human face behind the statistics – a powerful reminder of the need for a vigilant food safety culture.
Stop Foodborne Illness
4809 N Ravenswood Avenue, #214
Chicago, IL 60640
Stanley E Rutledge, Community Coordinator
Office: 773-269-6555 x7
Fax: 773-883-3098
Booth No. 725
FOOD SAFETY NEWS
The entire food industry knows when something important in food safety happens, they’ll read about it first in FOOD SAFETY NEWS. We’re their only daily resource with the largest reporting staff in the industry so, of course, we’ll get the story before anyone else.
Top executives with major food companies, the most important government decision-makers, and key R&D and QA personnel all start their day with a cup of coffee and FOOD SAFETY NEWS. Stop by Booth No. 924 to meet our staff and sign up for your free subscription.
Food Safety News
1012 First Avenue, Fifth Floor
Seattle, WA 98104
www.foodsafetynews.com
Advertising Director Chuck Jolley: crjolley60@yahoo.com
Managing Editor Coral Beach: cbeach@foodsafetynews.com
Booth No. 924