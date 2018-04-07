CDC says Salmonella outbreak traced to chicken salad is over

A deadly Salmonella Typhimurium outbreak traced to fresh chicken salad sold at Fareway grocery stores appears to be over after infecting at least 265 people.

One person in Iowa died and 94 of the victims had symptoms so severe that they required hospitalization, according to a Friday update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Outbreak illnesses began on Jan. 8. The CDC reported the last outbreak victim became ill on March 20.

The outbreak stretched across eight states, Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska and South Dakota where Fareway stores are located, and Mississippi, Indiana and Wisconsin. Fareway Stores Inc. has about 120 stores and is based in Boone, IA.

Officials in Iowa were the first to identify the outbreak and a probable link to the chicken salad, which was made by Triple T Specialty Meats Inc. of Ackley, IA. Testing showed samples of the chicken salad tested positive for the outbreak strain of Salmonella.

The Fareway chain’s owners pulled the chicken salad Feb. 9 when state officials contacted them about the possible connection between the food and sick people.

On Feb. 21 Triple T recalled more than 10 tons of its chicken salad. Triple T Specialty Meats owners have denied that the outbreak was related to their chicken salad. Dozens of outbreak victims have filed civil lawsuits seeking to revoker medical expenses and other damages.

