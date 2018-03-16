Top sirloin steaks recalled for possible salmonella contamination

In Bridgeview, IL, SMI Holdings Inc., doing business as Stampede Meat, has recalled approximately 484,800 pounds of beef products that may be contaminated with Salmonella, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The raw beef products were incorporated into a non-meat ingredient, Au Jus Seasoning, which tested positive for the presence of Salmonella. The frozen raw beef top sirloin steak items were produced on various dates from Feb. 19, 2018 through March 14, 2018. The following products are subject to recall:

Cases containing 64 6-oz. vacuum-packed packages of “USDA SELECT OR HIGHER BONELESS BEEF TOP SIRLOIN STEAKS,” (item #5404) with lot codes ranging from 05018 to 07318 (inclusive) and “Best By” dates from Feb. 19, 2019, to Mar. 14, 2019 (inclusive). Cases containing 64 8-oz. vacuum-packed packages of “USDA SELECT OR HIGHER BONELESS BEEF TOP SIRLOIN STEAKS,” (item #5419) with lot codes ranging from 05018 to 07318 (inclusive) and “Best By” dates from Feb. 19, 2019, to Mar. 14, 2019 (inclusive).

The recalled products bear the establishment number “EST. 19113” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distributors, which in turn shipped the products to restaurant locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered when Stampede Meat, Inc. was notified by their supplier of a voluntary seasoning recall based on Salmonella contamination. Stampede Meat, Inc. uses this seasoning product to formulate marinade that is injected into the top sirloin steaks. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Consumption of food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days. Most people recover without treatment. In some persons, however, diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. Older adults, infants, and persons with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness. Individuals concerned about an illness should contact their healthcare provider.

The products were shipped to restaurants frozen. These restaurants cook and prepare the product for consumers, who may take the product home as leftovers. FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution lists will be posted on the FSIS website.

