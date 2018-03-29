Consumer complaints spur recall of canned chicken nationwide

Tony Downs Food Co. Inc. of Minnesota is recalling 48 tons of canned chicken packed under the Sam’s Club Member’s Mark brand because consumers have reported finding pieces of plastic in it, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The company shipped the 96, 384 pounds of canned chicken nationwide. It was also available online. Some of the implicated chicken was sold in 50-ounce cans for foodservice operators.

The problem was discovered March 27 after the firm received two consumer complaints regarding extraneous material contamination.

The Madelia, MN, company produced the thermally processed, commercially sterile, canned chunk chicken breast items Nov. 28 and 29, 2017.

The following products are subject to recall:

5-ounce cans in a case containing six cans of “Member’s Mark PREMIUM Natural Chunk CHICKEN BREAST IN WATER” with lot code 17333, case code 9816 and a use-by date of Nov. 29, 2020; and

50-punce cans in a case containing six cans of “Member’s Mark FOOD SERVICE PREMIUM Natural Chunk CHICKEN BREAST IN WATER” with lot code 17332, case code 9817 and a use-by date of Nov. 28, 2019.

The products subject to the recall have the establishment number “P-65”printed inside the USDA mark of inspection on their labels.

FSIS says this is a Class I recall, meaning there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products, but anyone who is concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased the chicken should not eat it — throw it away or return it to the place of purchase, according to the FSIS recall notice. Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Steve Suri, director of food safety at Tony Downs, at 507-642-3203 Ext. 1302.

The USDA’s online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.

