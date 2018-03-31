Texas Meat Packers caught operating without USDA inspection

USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) caught Texas Meat Packers in Fort Worth operating without inspection personnel being present last Saturday (March 24), causing a recall today (March 31) of beef products. FSIS discovered the operation on Friday (March 30) through a review of Texas Meat Packers records.

Owned by PFP Enterprises LLC, Texas Meat Packers has recalled approximately 7,146 pounds of raw beef products that were produced and packaged without the benefit of federal inspection, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service

The frozen and fresh beef items were produced on both March 23-24, 2018. The following products are subject to recall:

5-lb. vacuum-packed frozen packages of “BEEF SKIRT DICED FOR TACOS,” with a case code of 1470 in the upper left-hand corner of the label and a packaging date of 03/24/18.

5-lb. vacuum-packed frozen packages of “BEEF SKIRT DICED FOR TACOS,” with a case code of 1470 in the upper left-hand corner of the label and a packaging date of 03/24/18. 5-lb. vacuum-packed frozen packages of “PRESEASONED BEEF FOR FAJITAS,” with a case code of 36989 in the upper left-hand corner of the label and a packaging date of 03/24/18 and a use-by date of 03/23/19.

Varying weights of vacuum-packed packages of fresh “USDA CHOICE ANGUS BEEF, FAJITA SEASONED STEAK, BEEF FLANK STEAK FOR FAJITAS,” a packaging date of 03/23/18 and 03/24/18, a use or freeze-by date of 04/18/18, and an item code of 567248261 in the upper left-hand corner of the case label.

Varying weights of vacuum-packed packages of fresh “USDA CHOICE ANGUS, FAJITA SEASONED STRIPS, BEEF FLANK STRIPS FOR FAJITAS,” a packaging date of 03/24/18, and a use or freeze-by date of 04/18/18, and an item code of 567248253 in the upper left-hand corner of the case label.

The recalled products bear the establishment number “EST. 34715” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to institutional and retail locations in Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, and Wisconsin.

The recalled beef has not yet made anyone ill. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.

