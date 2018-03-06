Steve’s brand raw dog food recalled after Salmonella found

Steve’s Real Food of Salt Lake City, Utah is recalling it’s “Raw Frozen Dog Food Turkey Canine Recipe” dog food because of possible Salmonella contamination. The recall is of particular public health concern because of the potential hazard to both human and animal health, according to the FDA’s advisory.

People who have handled the dog food are at risk of Salmonella infection and are advised to seek medical attention immediately if they develop symptoms of Salmonellosis. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, diarrhea that is watery or bloody, fever and headache.

According to the recall posted on the FDA’s website, the implicated product was distributed to retail pet food stores in states of CA, CO, CT, IA, KS, FL, MD, MI, MN, MO, ND, NE, NJ, NV, NY, OR, PA, TX, UT, VA, and WA. According to the recall 52 cases of the product was distributed between June 27, 2017 and July 15, 2017.

Consumers can identify the recalled 5-pound bags of Steve’s Real Food branded “Raw Frozen Dog Food Turkey Canine Recipe” by looking for lot number E 178, the UPC number 6-91730-15303-8 and a best-by date of Sept. 27, 2018.

“Consumers are encouraged to check the lot code of any 5-pound frozen turkey nuggets. Any product with the noted lot code should be returned to the specialty retailer where product was purchased for a full refund,” according to the recall notice.

The recall was triggered after the Nebraska Department of Agriculture collected a retail sample of the product, which tested positive for Salmonella contamination. There have been no pet or consumer illnesses reported to date in relation to the recalled pet food product, however “consumers should also follow the safe handling tips published on the Steve’s Real Food packaging, when disposing of the affected product.”

In 2013, FDA issued a “Compliance Policy Guide for Salmonella in Food for Animals,” affirming a zero-tolerance policy for Salmonella in pet food due to the risk to human health.

Consumers with questions can contact Steve’s Real Food at 888-526-1900.

