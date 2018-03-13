Starwest Botanicals recalls organic cardamom for Salmonella

Starwest Botanicals Inc. of Sacramento, CA, is recalling whole, green “Starwest Botanicals Organic Cardamom Pods” because of possible Salmonella contamination, according to a recall notice posted on the FDA’s website.

The recalled organic cardamom is packaged in 1-pound mylar bags and in bulk packs. It was sold between Jan. 15 and March 2. The 1-pound size is not currently available on the company website, where it sells for $44.92.

According to the recall, the product was sold nationwide by several different methods.

“It was either shipped directly to Starwest Botanicals customers who purchased online from firm’s website or mail order customers, or held for pickup up by the customer at Starwest Botanicals,” the recall states.

Consumers can look for the following details to identify whether they have any of the recalled product on hand:

The lot number of Starwest Botanicals Organic Cardamom Pods Green (Whole) 1-pound with UPC 7-6796302528-9 included in this recall. The item# 209735-01 and lot number (75593) can be found on the label affixed to the bag.

The lot number of Starwest Botanicals Organic Cardamom Pods Green (Whole) bulk pack with UPC 7-6796302527-2 included in this recall. The item# 209735-00 and lot number (90186-00) can be found on the label affixed to the bulk pack.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the recall.

Consumption of food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days.

Most people recover without treatment. In some persons, however, the diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. Older adults, infants, and persons with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness. Individuals concerned about an illness should contact their health care provider.

Consumers in possession of the recalled product can return it to Starwest Botanicals in Sacramento, CA for a full refund. The product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions can contact Starwest at 800-800-4372 These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)

© Food Safety News