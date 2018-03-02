Salami, pepperoni recalled in U.S., Canada for Listeria risk

A California company is recalling two tons of meat products including salami and pepperoni from U.S. retailers and businesses in Canada because of Listeria contamination discovered during routine testing.

Olli Salumeria Americana of Oceanside, CA, reported the ready-to-eat meat products were packaged on Jan. 19, according to the recall notice posted on the website of the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

“Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” the recall notice warns.

The Gusto and Olli-branded meat products are not heat-treated, but they are considered shelf-stable, so there is concern that consumers may have unused portions in their homes. Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections. It can take as many as 70 days after exposure to the bacteria for symptoms of infection to develop.

No information on best-by or sell-by dates was included in the recall notice. Photos of product labels posts with the notice did not show any date codes.

The recalled products have the establishment number “M-45334” printed inside the USDA mark of inspection on their wrappers. Consumers can identify the recalled meat products by looking for the following product names, package weights and lot numbers.

6 oz. packages of “Gusto Napoli Applewood-Smoked Salame” with the lot code 1000012821

6 oz. packages of “Gusto Chorizo Smoked Paprika” with the lot code 1000012812

6 oz. packages of “Gusto Sopressata Black Peppercorn Salame” with the lot code 1000012811

6 oz. packages of “Gusto Toscano Fennel Pollen Salame” with the lot code 1000012805

6 oz. packages of “Gusto Pepperoni Classically American” with the lot code 1000012804

175-gram packages of “Olli Molisana Pepper + Garlic Salami” with the lot code 1000012808;

175-gram packages of “Olli Molisana Pepper + Garlic Salami” with the lot code 1000012808; 175-gram packages of “Olli Napoli Applewood-Smoked Salami” with the lot code 1000012810; and

175-gram packages of “Olli Calabrese Spicy Salami” with the lot code 1000012807

When available, the retail distribution lists will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

“These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide and exported to Canada,” according to the recall notice from the USDA’s subagency.

“The problem was discovered when the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) performed routine Listeria monocytogenes sampling. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.”

Groups at high risk of developing listeriosis after eating or drinking something contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes include older adults, children younger than 5, people with weakened immune systems and pregnant women and their newborns.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. When invasive, infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract.

In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn.

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)

© Food Safety News