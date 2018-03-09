Redbird expands recall of 4 brands of dog treats for Salmonella

Redbarn Pet Products LLC of Long Beach, CA, is expanding its Feb. 9 recall of several varieties of dog treats to include all lots of those products because they could be contaminated with Salmonella. The recall is of particular public health concern because of the potential hazard to both human and animal health.

Redbarn initially recalled a single lot of “Bully Sticks” in early February after being notified that a sample collected at retail by the Colorado Department of Agriculture tested positive for Salmonella.

However, the firm was recently notified that the FDA tested a raw material used in the products. The test was positive for Salmonella. Redbarn reported in the expanded recall notice that the ingredient came from a single supplier.

“This supplier’s raw material was used to produce the Redbarn, Chewy Louie, Dentley’s and Good Lovin’ brand products listed below with best-buy dates ending in BC,” according to the company.

According to the expanded recall notice, the only products distributed March 2017 through February 2018 are implicated. No confirmed illnesses, injuries or complaints have been reported to date.

The recalled products were distributed nationwide in pet specialty and grocery retail stores. Affected products are listed below. Consumers can see examples of the packaging here.

Consumers can identify the recalled dog treats by looking for the following labeling information.

Item

number Redbarn –

Product Description Best-By code

ending with UPC

number 205001 Redbarn 5″ Bully Stick BC 785184205006 207001 Redbarn 7″ Bully Stick BC 785184207000 207016 Redbarn 7″ Bully Stick 6pk BC 785184207161 209001 Redbarn 9″ Bully Stick BC 785184209004 230001 Redbarn 30″ Bully Stick BC 785184230015 236001 Redbarn 36″ Bully Stick BC 785184236017 245002 Redbarn Steer Stick 6pk BC 785184245026 245010 Redbarn 5″ Steer Stick 10pk BC 785184245101 247000 Redbarn 7″ Steer Stick BC 785184247006 251005 Redbarn 7″ Bully Stick 3pk BC 785184251058 290091 Redbarn 9″ Bully 1lb Bag BC 785184290095 C207001 Redbarn 7″ Bully BC 785184207017 C207016 Redbarn 7″ Bully Stick 6pk BC 785184207062 C236001 Redbarn 36″ Bully Stick BC 785184236116

Item

number Chewy Louie –

Product Description Best-By code

ending with UPC

number 807101 Chewy Louie 7″ Bully Stick BC 785184807019

Item

number Good Lovin’ –

Product Description Best By code

ending with UPC

number 2729250 Good Lovin’ 10pk Steer BC 800443272732 2729381 Good Lovin’ 6pk Bully Stick BC 800443272862 2729410 Good Lovin’ 7″ Bully Stick BC 800443272893 2729461 Good Lovin’ 5″ Bully Stick BC 800443272947 2729532 Good Lovin’ XL Bully BC 800443273012 207004 Prime Cuts 7″ Bully Stick BC 800443104798 207005 Time for Joy Holiday 7″ Bully BC 800443287781 207013 Prime Cuts 7″ Bully 3pk BC 800443120446

Item

number Dentleys –

Product Description Best By code

ending with UPC

number 920068 Dentley’s 7” Bully Stick BC 737257479852

Pet owners who have these products in their homes are urged to discontinue use of the product. Consumers who purchased the product with the affected lot code are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund, according to the recall notice.

People who have handled the dog food are at risk of Salmonella infection and are advised to seek medical attention immediately if they develop symptoms of Salmonellosis. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, diarrhea that is watery or bloody, fever and headache.

Consumers with questions can contact the company at 800-775-3849.

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)

© Food Safety News