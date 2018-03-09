Redbird expands recall of 4 brands of dog treats for Salmonella

Redbarn Pet Products LLC of Long Beach, CA, is expanding its Feb. 9 recall of several varieties of dog treats to include all lots of those products because they could be contaminated with Salmonella. The recall is of particular public health concern because of the potential hazard to both human and animal health.
Redbarn initially recalled a single lot of “Bully Sticks” in early February after being notified that a sample collected at retail by the Colorado Department of Agriculture tested positive for Salmonella.
However, the firm was recently notified that the FDA tested a raw material used in the products. The test was positive for Salmonella. Redbarn reported in the expanded recall notice that the ingredient came from a single supplier.
“This supplier’s raw material was used to produce the Redbarn, Chewy Louie, Dentley’s and Good Lovin’ brand products listed below with best-buy dates ending in BC,” according to the company.
According to the expanded recall notice, the only products distributed March 2017 through February 2018 are implicated. No confirmed illnesses, injuries or complaints have been reported to date.
The recalled products were distributed nationwide in pet specialty and grocery retail stores. Affected products are listed below. Consumers can see examples of the packaging here.
Consumers can identify the recalled dog treats by looking for the following labeling information.
|Item
number
|Redbarn –
Product Description
|Best-By code
ending with
|UPC
number
|205001
|Redbarn 5″ Bully Stick
|BC
|785184205006
|207001
|Redbarn 7″ Bully Stick
|BC
|785184207000
|207016
|Redbarn 7″ Bully Stick 6pk
|BC
|785184207161
|209001
|Redbarn 9″ Bully Stick
|BC
|785184209004
|230001
|Redbarn 30″ Bully Stick
|BC
|785184230015
|236001
|Redbarn 36″ Bully Stick
|BC
|785184236017
|245002
|Redbarn Steer Stick 6pk
|BC
|785184245026
|245010
|Redbarn 5″ Steer Stick 10pk
|BC
|785184245101
|247000
|Redbarn 7″ Steer Stick
|BC
|785184247006
|251005
|Redbarn 7″ Bully Stick 3pk
|BC
|785184251058
|290091
|Redbarn 9″ Bully 1lb Bag
|BC
|785184290095
|C207001
|Redbarn 7″ Bully
|BC
|785184207017
|C207016
|Redbarn 7″ Bully Stick 6pk
|BC
|785184207062
|C236001
|Redbarn 36″ Bully Stick
|BC
|785184236116
|Item
number
|Chewy Louie –
Product Description
|Best-By code
ending with
|UPC
number
|807101
|Chewy Louie 7″ Bully Stick
|BC
|785184807019
|Item
number
|Good Lovin’ –
Product Description
|Best By code
ending with
|UPC
number
|2729250
|Good Lovin’ 10pk Steer
|BC
|800443272732
|2729381
|Good Lovin’ 6pk Bully Stick
|BC
|800443272862
|2729410
|Good Lovin’ 7″ Bully Stick
|BC
|800443272893
|2729461
|Good Lovin’ 5″ Bully Stick
|BC
|800443272947
|2729532
|Good Lovin’ XL Bully
|BC
|800443273012
|207004
|Prime Cuts 7″ Bully Stick
|BC
|800443104798
|207005
|Time for Joy Holiday 7″ Bully
|BC
|800443287781
|207013
|Prime Cuts 7″ Bully 3pk
|BC
|800443120446
|Item
number
|Dentleys –
Product Description
|Best By code
ending with
|UPC
number
|920068
|Dentley’s 7” Bully Stick
|BC
|737257479852
Pet owners who have these products in their homes are urged to discontinue use of the product. Consumers who purchased the product with the affected lot code are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund, according to the recall notice.
People who have handled the dog food are at risk of Salmonella infection and are advised to seek medical attention immediately if they develop symptoms of Salmonellosis. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, diarrhea that is watery or bloody, fever and headache.
Consumers with questions can contact the company at 800-775-3849.
