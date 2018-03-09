 Header graphic for print

Redbird expands recall of 4 brands of dog treats for Salmonella

By News Desk |

Redbarn Pet Products LLC of Long Beach, CA, is expanding its Feb. 9 recall of several varieties of dog treats to include all lots of those products because they could be contaminated with SalmonellaThe recall is of particular public health concern because of the potential hazard to both human and animal health.

Redbarn initially recalled a single lot of “Bully Sticks” in early February after being notified that a sample collected at retail by the Colorado Department of Agriculture tested positive for Salmonella.

To view photos of all 25 recalled products, please click on this image.

However, the firm was recently notified that the FDA tested a raw material used in the products. The test was positive for Salmonella. Redbarn reported in the expanded recall notice that the ingredient came from a single supplier.

“This supplier’s raw material was used to produce the Redbarn, Chewy Louie, Dentley’s and Good Lovin’ brand products listed below with best-buy dates ending in BC,” according to the company.

According to the expanded recall notice, the only products distributed March 2017 through February 2018 are implicated. No confirmed illnesses, injuries or complaints have been reported to date.

The recalled products were distributed nationwide in pet specialty and grocery retail stores. Affected products are listed below. Consumers can see examples of the packaging here.

Consumers can identify the recalled dog treats by looking for the following labeling information.

Item
number  		 Redbarn –
Product Description             		 Best-By code
ending with      		 UPC
number     
205001 Redbarn 5″ Bully Stick BC 785184205006
207001 Redbarn 7″ Bully Stick BC 785184207000
207016 Redbarn 7″ Bully Stick 6pk BC 785184207161
209001 Redbarn 9″ Bully Stick BC 785184209004
230001 Redbarn 30″ Bully Stick BC 785184230015
236001 Redbarn 36″ Bully Stick BC 785184236017
245002 Redbarn Steer Stick 6pk BC 785184245026
245010 Redbarn 5″ Steer Stick 10pk BC 785184245101
247000 Redbarn 7″ Steer Stick BC 785184247006
251005 Redbarn 7″ Bully Stick 3pk BC 785184251058
290091 Redbarn 9″ Bully 1lb Bag BC 785184290095
C207001 Redbarn 7″ Bully BC 785184207017
C207016 Redbarn 7″ Bully Stick 6pk BC 785184207062
C236001 Redbarn 36″ Bully Stick BC 785184236116
Item
number		 Chewy Louie –
Product Description              		 Best-By code
ending with		 UPC
number
807101 Chewy Louie 7″ Bully Stick BC 785184807019
Item
number    		 Good Lovin’ 
Product Description                		 Best By code
ending with		 UPC
number
2729250 Good Lovin’ 10pk Steer BC 800443272732
2729381 Good Lovin’ 6pk Bully Stick BC 800443272862
2729410 Good Lovin’ 7″ Bully Stick BC 800443272893
2729461 Good Lovin’ 5″ Bully Stick BC 800443272947
2729532 Good Lovin’ XL Bully BC 800443273012
207004 Prime Cuts 7″ Bully Stick BC 800443104798
207005 Time for Joy Holiday 7″ Bully BC 800443287781
207013 Prime Cuts 7″ Bully 3pk BC 800443120446
Item
number    		 Dentleys 
Product Description            		 Best By code
ending with		 UPC
number
920068 Dentley’s 7” Bully Stick BC 737257479852

Pet owners who have these products in their homes are urged to discontinue use of the product. Consumers who purchased the product with the affected lot code are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund, according to the recall notice.

People who have handled the dog food are at risk of Salmonella infection and are advised to seek medical attention immediately if they develop symptoms of Salmonellosis. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, diarrhea that is watery or bloody, fever and headache.

Consumers with questions can contact the company at 800-775-3849.

