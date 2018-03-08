Raw Basic’s recalls raw, frozen Tucker’s pet food for Salmonella

Raw Basics LLC is recalling its Tucker’s branded, raw, frozen pork-bison pet food after Nebraska officials found a sample to be contaminated with Salmonella.

There is concern that consumers may have the recalled pet food in their homes because it is sold frozen and has a long shelf life. The recalled Tucker’s pork-bison pet food has a best-by date of April 17, 2019, according to the recall notice on the Food and Drug Administration’s website.

“Salmonella can affect animals eating the products and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products,” according to the company’s recall notice.

Consumers are urged to check their homes for the recalled pet food and discard any unused portions. Raw Basics LLC shipped the implicated lot to distributors in Minnesota, Georgia, Kansas and Pennsylvania. As of the posting of the recall notice on Tuesday evening, no confirmed illnesses had been reported in connection with the recalled pet food.

The Tucker’s pork-bison product was sold at pet specialty retail stores. Specific retailers were not listed in the recall notice. Raw Basics did not provide information on when the pet food was distributed.

The recalled product is packaged in 5-pound cardboard boxes. In addition to a “best buy date” of April 17 next year, the recalled pet food can be identified by looking for the UPC number 072635520017 and the lot code number 27717.

Anyone who has handled the pet food and developed symptoms of Salmonella infection should seek medical attention and tell their doctors of the possible exposure so the proper diagnostics can be conducted.

Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. In some cases Salmonella infection can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms.

“Pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting,” according to the recall notice.

“Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.”

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)

© Food Safety News