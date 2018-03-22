Rad Cat raw free-range poultry cat food recalled for Listeria

Radagast Pet Food Inc. of Portland, OR, is recalling one lot of Rad Cat Raw Diet brand “Free-Range Chicken” and one lot of “Free-Range Turkey” cat food from after random government testing showed Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

Pets that eat the food and pet owners who handle it are at risk of Listeria infection. Also, utensils, pet bowls and counters or other surfaces or cloths that come into contact with the cat food can become contaminated with Listeria bacteria that can infect people and pets.

The recalled chicken product was shipped in May 2017 and none of this product is in stock with distributors. However, the recalled turkey product was shipped in December 2017 and some product may still be for sale through retailers, according to the recall posted on the FDA’s website.

Anyone who purchased the recalled cat food products should check the lot codes on any unused product in their homes. The free-range chicken food has the lot code on the lid of the container. The turkey product has lot codes on the bottom of the containers.

The single lot of Rad Cat Raw Diet brand “Free-Range Chicken” has the lot number 62762 and a best-by date of Oct. 10 this year. It and was shipped to distributors in May 2017 in California, Minnesota, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island. Consumers can identify the recalled product by the following UPC numbers:

8oz UPC 8 51536 00103 6

16oz UPC 8 51536 00104 3

24oz UPC 8 51536 00105 0

The single lot of Rad Cat Raw Diet brand “Free-Range Turkey Recipe” has the lot number 62926 and a best-by date of May 3, 2019. It was shipped in December 2017 to California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Rhode Island, Texas and Washington and sold through independent pet retail stores. Consumers should look for the following UPC numbers to determine if they have the recalled products in their homes:

8oz UPC 8 51536 00100 5

16oz UPC 8 51536 00101 2

24oz UPC 8 51536 00102 9

As of the posting of the recall notice, no pet or human illnesses had been confirmed in relation to the Radagast Pet Food.

In cats, the symptoms associated with Listeria infection are very similar to those in humans, which can include diarrhea, bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever.

Advice to consumers

Anyone who has handled the recalled cat food and developed symptoms of Listeria infection should seek medical attention and tell their doctors about the possible exposure to the pathogen.

It can take up to 70 days for symptoms of Listeria infection to develop after exposure, so people should monitor themselves and their pets in the coming weeks for symptoms of infection.

In people, symptoms include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. Listeria infections are particularly dangerous for pregnant women, the elderly, children and people with compromised immune systems.

Anyone who has had the recalled product in their homes is urged to clean and sanitize any freezers, refrigerators, containers or utensils that may have come into contact with it. Listeria monocytogenes can live on surfaces and survive freezing temperatures for long periods of time.

Consumers who have any of the recalled product in their home should not feed it to their pet, and are urged to return it to the place of purchase in a sealed package for a full refund.

Consumers with questions can contact Radagast Pet Food Inc. at 503-736-4649.

© Food Safety News