Poppies recalls Delizza brand frozen mini eclaires for Listeria

Poppies International Inc. is recalling tubs of their “Delizza Belgian Custard Cream Mini Eclairs” after tests showed contamination by Listeria monocytogenes, a potentially deadly foodborne pathogen.

The recall covers all “Delizza Belgian Custard Cream Mini Eclairs” made March 5-9. There is concern people may have unused portions of the eclairs because the entire production run has a best-before date that is year and a half away — Sept. 9, 2019.

“The recall was a result of a routine sampling program by the company which revealed that finished product ran on the same line contained the bacteria,” according to the recall notice posted on the Food and Drug Administration’s website.

“The company did not release any product that tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes and as a precautionary measure is recalling all product ran on the line during that production week.”

No illnesses or adverse health effects have been reported to date in connection with the recalled product.

The recalled product can be identified by the lot number “L1M1018”, and “Best Before 09/09/19” printed on the plastic tubs. The Battleboro, NC, company said the numbers can be found on the side of each tub’s lid.

“Any consumers who have purchased or received any of the products described below should immediately discontinue use of the product and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund,” according to the recall.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 252-442-4016.

Advice to consumers

Although healthy adults may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. Other high-risk groups for serious infections that are sometimes fatal include young children, older people and anyone with a suppressed immune system.

Anyone who has eaten any of the recalled Delizza Belgian Custard Cream Mini Eclairs and developed symptoms of Listeria infection should seek medical attention and tell their doctors about the possible exposure to the pathogen.

Also, because it can take up to 70 days after exposure for symptoms to develop, people who have eaten the recalled eclairs should monitor themselves for symptoms in the coming weeks.

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)

© Food Safety News