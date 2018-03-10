Mississippi catfish company recalls 34.5 tons of catfish

Itta Bena, MS-based Heartland Catfish Company late Friday recalled approximately 69,016 pounds of Siluriformes fish (catfish) products that may be adulterated with a residue of public health concern, specifically leucomalachite green, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The various fresh and frozen, raw, intact Siluriformes (catfish) products were produced on February 16, 2018. The following products are subject to recall:

30-lb. packages of fresh “Catfish Whole Bloody 32 oz. & Up” with Daycode 021618 and Product Code 05411.

30-lb. packages of fresh “Catfish Whole Bloody 40 oz. & Up” with Daycode 021618 and Product Code 05161.

15-lb. packages of frozen “5 – 7 oz. Catfish Fillet Split” with Daycode 021628-1 and Product Code 3872686.

15-lb. packages of frozen “Catfish, Fillet 2-3 oz” with Daycode 021618-1 and Product Code 11010.

15-lb. packages of frozen “Catfish, Fillet 2-3 oz” with Daycode 021618-4 and Product Code 11010.

15-lb. packages of frozen “Catfish, Fillet 3-5 oz” with Daycode 021618-4 and Product Code 11020.

15-lb. packages of frozen “Catfish, Fillet 4-5 oz” with Daycode 021618-4 and Product Code 11490.

15-lb. packages of frozen “Catfish, Fillet 4.75-5.75 oz” with Daycode 021618-1 and Product Code 11180.

15-lb. packages of frozen “Catfish, Fillet 4.75-5.75 oz” with Daycode 021618-4 and Product Code 11180.

15-lb. packages of frozen “Catfish, Fillet 5-7 oz” with Daycode 021618-1 and Product Code 11030.

15-lb. packages of frozen “Catfish, Fillet 5-7 oz” with Daycode 021618-4 and Product Code 11030.

15-lb. packages of frozen “Catfish, Fillet 7-9 oz” with Daycode 021618-1 and Product Code 11040.

15-lb. packages of frozen “Catfish, Fillet 9-12 oz” with Daycode 021618-1 and Product Code 11050.

15-lb. packages of frozen “Catfish, Fillet 12 & UP” with Daycode 021618-1 and Product Code 11060.

15-lb. packages of frozen “Catfish, Fillet 4-5 oz Split” with Daycode 021618-1 and Product Code 11910.

15-lb. packages of frozen “Catfish, Fillet Irregular” with Daycode 021618-1 and Product Code 81000.

15-lb. packages of frozen “Catfish, Fillet Irregular” with Daycode 021618-4 and Product Code 81000.

15-lb. packages of frozen “Catfish Nugget” with Daycode 021618-1 and Product Code 31000.

15-lb. packages of frozen “Catfish Nugget” with Daycode 021618-4 and Product Code 31000.

15-lb. packages of frozen “Catfish Portions 3-5 oz” with Daycode 021618-1 and Product Code 21606.

15-lb. packages of frozen “Catfish Portion 3-5 oz” with Daycode 021618-4 and Product Code 21606.

15-lb. packages of frozen “Catfish Shank Fillet 3 – 5 oz.” with Daycode 021618-1 and Product Code 574636.

15-lb. packages of fresh “Catfish Shank Fillet 2-3 Dry Pack” with Daycode 021618 and Product Code 10010.

15-lb. packages of fresh “Catfish Shank Fillet 3-5 Dry Pack” with Daycode 021618 and Product Code 10020.

15-lb. packages of fresh “Catfish Shank Fillet 3.4-4.4 Dry Pack” with Daycode 021618 and Product Code 10480.

15-lb. packages of fresh “Catfish Shank Fillet 5-7 Dry Pack” with Daycode 021618 and Product Code 10030.

15-lb. packages of fresh “Catfish Shank Fillet 5&UP Dry Pack” with Daycode 021618 and Product Code 10240.

15-lb. packages of fresh “Catfish Shank Fillet 6-15 Dry Pack” with Daycode 021618 and Product Code 10400.

15-lb. packages of fresh “Catfish Shank Fillet 7-9 Dry Pack” with Daycode 021618 and Product Code 10040.

15-lb. packages of fresh “Catfish Shank Fillet 7-9 Dry Pack*” with Daycode 021618 and Product Code 10042.

15-lb. packages of fresh “Catfish Shank Fillet 9-12 Dry Pack” with Daycode 021618 and Product Code 10050.

15-lb. packages of fresh “Catfish Shank Fillet 10-12 Dry Pack” with Daycode 021618 and Product Code 10360.

15-lb. packages of fresh “Catfish Shank Fillet 12 UP Dry Pack” with Daycode 021618 and Product Code 10060.

15-lb. packages of fresh “Catfish Whole 5-8 Dry Pack” with Daycode 021618 and Product Code 00080.

15-lb. packages of fresh “Catfish Whole 7-16 Dry Pack” with Daycode 021618 and Product Code 00185.

15-lb. packages of fresh “Catfish Whole 7-13 Dry Pack” with Daycode 021618 and Product Code 00190.

15-lb. packages of fresh “Catfish Whole 8-16 Dry Pack” with Daycode 021618 and Product Code 00130.

15-lb. packages of fresh “Catfish Whole 8-16 Dry Pack*” with Daycode 021618 and Product Code 00132.

15-lb. packages of frozen “Catfish Whole 2-6 oz” with Daycode 021618-1 and Product Code 01070.

15-lb. packages of frozen “Catfish Whole 5-8 oz” with Daycode 021618-4 and Product Code 01080.

15-lb. packages of frozen “Catfish Whole 7-9 oz” with Daycode 021618-1 and Product Code 01040.

15-lb. packages of frozen “Catfish Whole 7-9 oz” with Daycode 021618-4 and Product Code 01040.

15-lb. packages of frozen “Catfish Whole 11-13 oz” with Daycode 021618-1 and Product Code 01100.

15-lb. packages of frozen “Catfish Whole 13-15 oz” with Daycode 021618-1 and Product Code 01110.

15-lb. packages of frozen “Catfish Whole 15-17 oz” with Daycode 021618-1 and Product Code 01120.

15-lb. packages of frozen “Texas Roadhouse Catfish Splits” with Daycode 021618-4 and Product Code 11920TX.

15-lb. packages of frozen “Texas Roadhouse Catfish Splits” with Daycode 021618-1 and Product Code 11920TX.

The recalled products bear the establishment number “EST. 45777” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Texas, and Vermont.

The problem was discovered on March 8, 2018, after routine FSIS sampling results revealed violative levels of the chemical leucomalachite green in the products. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.

