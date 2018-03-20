Mickey Brown beef burritos recalled for no inspections

Houma, LA-based Mickey Brown Inc. has recalled approximately 4,130 pounds of beef burrito products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The ready-to-eat beef burrito items were produced on various dates from March 28, 2017 through March 6, 2018. Recalled products include:

1-lb. 2-oz. plastic packages containing “Mickey Brown’s A Taste of Cajun 3 Beef Burritos.”

The recalled products bear the establishment number “EST. 33915” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The products are labeled with “Keep Refrigerated” but may be frozen. The products are not labeled with a “best by” or “use by” date. These items were shipped to distributors in Louisiana, which then distributed the product for further retail and internet sales.

The mistake was discovered by FSIS during routine inspection activities.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.

When available, the retail distribution lists will be posted on th at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

© Food Safety News