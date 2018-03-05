Loblaws recalls frozen shrimp for risk of harmful bacteria 

Loblaw Companies Ltd. is recalling pre-packaged cooked shrimp because it may contain raw shrimp contaminated with harmful bacteria. The recall was triggered by the company, according to the recall posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

There have been no reported illnesses to date due to the consumption of this product. It was sold at the following Loblaw banner stores in Canada:

Ontario: Fortinos, Independent, Loblaws, No Frills, Real Canadian Superstore, Valu-Mart, Wholesale Club, Zehrs and affiliated independent stores

Atlantic: Atlantic Superstore, Dominion, Independent, No Frills, Wholesale Club, and affiliated independent stores

Québec: Club Entrepôt, Maxi, Maxi & Cie, Provigo, Provigo le Marché and affiliated independent stores

West: Extra Foods, No Frills, Real Canadian Superstore, Wholesale Club, Independent and affiliated independent stores.

Loblaw urges consumers not to consume the recalled shrimp. People should check for the following label information to determine whether they have shrimp that is subject to the recall:

Brand Name Common Name Size Code(s)

on Product UPC None –

Loblaws Inc. Cooked Shrimp 56/65 Shrimp per lb.

– Pacific White Shrimp 300 g 2018 OC 20: PM AP 0 60249 00927 1

“Check to see if you have recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased,” according to the recall notice.

Consumers with questions can contact Loblaw Companies Limited at 800-296-2332.

Additionally, consumers and industry can contact the CFIA by filling out the online feedback form for more information.

