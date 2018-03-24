King Arthur recalls organic flour after test shows Salmonella

King Arthur Flour Co. is recalling 6,300 cases of Organic Coconut Flour (16-ounce) products that may be adulterated with Salmonella, according to a recall posted by the FDA.

The recall was triggered after testing revealed the presence of Salmonella a sample of the flour, according to the recall notice. The recalled organic coconut flour was distributed through retailers and distributors nationwide.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. Consumers can identify the recalled by looking for the following label information:

“Organic Coconut Flour (16 oz.)”, “Best If Used By” date 10/25/2018, UPC number “0 71012 10702 5”, and LOT number CF22017E; and

“Organic Coconut Flour (16 oz.)”, “Best If Used By” date 12/04/2018, UPC number “0 71012 10702 5”, and LOT number CF22017E.

According to the FDA, the contamination was discovered when a sample of the organic coconut flour tested positive for Salmonella. There have not yet been any confirmed reports of illnesses.

Consumption of food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product. The illness usually lasts four to seven days.

In some people the diarrhea may be so severe that they need to be hospitalized. Older adults, infants and young children, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness.

Customers with any questions regarding this recall or King Arthur Flour products are encouraged to call the King Arthur Flour Consumer Hotline at 866-797-9178.

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)

© Food Safety News