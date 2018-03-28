Illnesses prompt testing, recall of deli roast beef in Canada

Canadian officials are investigating a foodborne illness outbreak and have posted a recall for Druxy’s Fresh Deli Revolution brand “Seasoned Cooked Roast Beef” produced by Erie Meat Products Ltd.

The implicated roast beef is under recall for possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. It was sold from Druxy’s Famous Deli restaurant locations in Ontario, according to the recall notice posted late Tuesday by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

“This product has been portioned and served at these locations without a label or coding. Consumers who are unsure if they have consumed or purchased the affected product are advised to contact the restaurant,” the CFIA reported.

“This recall was triggered by findings by the CFIA during its investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak. …There have been reported illnesses that may be associated with the consumption of this product. Further lab testing is underway to confirm the link.”

Neither Public Health Canada nor Public Health Ontario has posted information about any Listeria illnesses linked to roast beef as of Tuesday night.

Anyone who has eaten the implicated roast beef and developed symptoms of Listeria infection should immediately seek medical attention and tell their doctors about the possible exposure to the pathogen. Also, even if they are not sick now, anyone who has eaten the roast beef should monitor themselves for symptoms in the coming weeks because it can take up to 70 days for symptoms of listeriosis to develop.

Although healthy adults may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. Other high-risk groups for serious infections that are sometimes fatal include young children, older people and anyone with a suppressed immune system.

