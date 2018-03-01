Ikea manufacturer recalls candy because of mice infestation

Ikea Canada is recalling Ikea brand Marshmallow candy “GODIS PÅSKKYCKLING” because of possible contamination from a mice infestation at the manufacturing plant.

“These products may contain harmful bacteria. Consumers should not consume the recalled product described below,” according to a notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

The recalled marshmallow candies were sold in 100-gram bags at Ikea stores in Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec, Manitoba and Alberta. Consumers can identify the recalled candy by looking for the UPC number 1.602.603.11.0002 and the “GODIS PÅSKKYCKLING” brand. All date codes sold in 2018 are subject to the recall.

So far, there have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product. The recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is conducting a food safety investigation.

Consumers can contact IKEA Customer Relations at 866-866-4532.

