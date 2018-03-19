Food bank recalls another 32 tons of food for pathogen risks

Days after recalling 11 tons of donated chia seeds because of rodent droppings, the Oregon Food Bank recalled almost 32 tons of pumpkin seeds and half a ton of nutritional yeast.

The reason for the yeast recall was not included in the recall notice posted by the food bank. The 63,825 pounds of pumpkin seeds are under recall for possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

As of the posting of the recall notices, public health authorities had not confirmed any illnesses in connection with the seeds or yeast recalled by the food bank. The food bank reported all three recalled products were donated at the same time.

The Oregon Food Bank Network of regional food banks and participating food pantries distributed all three of the recalled products in Oregon and Clark County, WA. The food bank officials are urging people who received the chia and pumpkin seeds and the yeast to dispose of the foods immediately.

Anyone who has eaten any of the recalled food products and developed symptoms of food poisoning should seek medical attention and tell their doctors about their possible exposure to Listeria or other foodborne pathogens. Specific lab tests are required to diagnose food poisoning.

Some of the recalled pumpkin seeds are packaged in 1-pound plastic poly film bags with twist-type closures. Other recalled pumpkin seeds are in resealable pouches or KALE JOY plastic bags. All pumpkin seeds were distributed between Nov. 1, 2017, and March 16, 2018.

The recalled yeast is packaged in 1-pound plastic poly film bags with twist-type closures and resealable pouches. All nutritional yeast was distributed between Nov. 1, 2017, and March 16, 2018.

Any questions should be directed to Oregon Food Bank’s facilities and regulatory compliance manager Ryan Wist at 503-419-4160, according to the recall notices.

The pumpkin seeds are of particular concern because of the potentially deadly infections that can develop from Listeria monocytogenes exposure. It can take up to 70 days after exposure for symptoms to develop, making it difficult for physicians to diagnose and treat Listeria infections.

Symptoms of Listeria infection can include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Serious and sometimes fatal infections can develop in high risk groups, which include young children, frail or elderly people, pregnant women and others with weakened immune systems.

