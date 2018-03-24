Complaints of sick pets prompt Smucker to recall dog treats

The J.M. Smucker Co. is recalling specific lots of two varieties of Milo’s Kitchen dog treats, because the products may contain elevated levels of beef thyroid hormone.

The recall was initiated after the Food and Drug Administration informed the company of reports of three pet illnesses.

The products affected by the recall are:

Milo’s Kitchen Steak Grillers / Steak Grillers Recipe with Angus Steak, 18-oz bag. Best if used by 11/15/2018 and 4/26/2019; UPC 0 7910051822 7

Milo's Kitchen Steak Grillers / Steak Grillers Recipe with Angus Steak, 22-oz bag. Best if used by 4/26/2019; UPC 0 7910051823 4

Milo’s Kitchen Steak Grillers / Steak Grillers Recipe with Angus Steak, 10-oz bag. Best if used by 4/26/2019; UPC 0 7910052776 2

Milo’s Kitchen Grilled Burger Bites with Sweet Potato and Bacon, 15-oz bag. Best if used by 11/19/2018; UPC 0 7910052126 5

The recalled products were distributed nationally.

A 2015 study, reported in the Journal of the American Veterinary Medical Association, concluded that meat-based commercial dog food containing thyroid tissue was the likely source of elevated thyroid hormone levels in 14 dogs.

In March 2017, FDA’s Center for Veterinary Medicine alerted veterinarians to a cluster of illnesses associated with elevated beef thyroid hormone levels in certain WellPet and Blue Buffalo canned dog food products.

According to FDA, the implicated WellPet and Blue Buffalo dog food likely contained animal gullets (laryngeal tissue) from which the thyroid glands had not been completely removed.

USDA prohibits thyroid glands and laryngeal muscle tissue in human food. While gullets are permitted in pet foods and pet treats, incomplete removal of the thyroid glands from the gullets can result in elevated levels of thyroid hormones in these products.

What consumers need to know

If you have purchased any of the recalled products, do not feed them to your pet.

Dogs consuming high levels of beef thyroid hormone may exhibit symptoms such as increased thirst and urination, weight loss, increased heart rate and restlessness. These symptoms may resolve when the consumption of these levels is discontinued.

However, with prolonged consumption these symptoms may increase in severity and may include vomiting, diarrhea, and rapid or labored breathing. Pet owners should contact their veterinarian immediately if their dogs begin to exhibit these symptoms.

For more information or to obtain a refund or a coupon for a replacement product, contact the company at 1-888-569-6767, Monday through Friday, between 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM EST or email us by completing this form.

