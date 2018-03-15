Complaints about hard, green plastic in Johnsonville pork sausage: 55 tons recalled

Johnsonville, LLC, a Sheboygan Falls, Wis. establishment, is recalling approximately 109,603 pounds of smoked pork sausage products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The fully cooked pork sausage items were produced on Jan. 4, 2018. This is the product subject to the recall:

14-oz. plastic packages containing 6 pieces of “JALAPEÑO CHEDDAR Smoked Sausage” with Best By date 04/04/2018 and Batch ID 1001124486 or 1001124487.

The recalled products bear the establishment number “EST. 34224” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The production error was discovered after the firm received three consumer complaints about pieces of hard, green plastic identified in the sausage product.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.

© Food Safety News