Turkey sausage recalled for undeclared allergens, misbranding

Lititz, PA-based Sensenig Turkey Farm LLC recalled about 1,900 pounds of turkey sausage products Thursday because of misbranding and undeclared allergens, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The products contain wheat and soy, known allergens, which are not declared on the product label as required by law.

The raw breakfast turkey sausage items were produced on various dates from Sept. 25, 2017, to Feb. 26, 2018. The recalled products are:

10-lb. cases, each case containing two 5-lb. bulk packages of “Sensenig Turkey Farm LLC BREAKFAST TURKEY SAUSAGE.”

1-lb. vacuum-sealed packages containing “Chestnut Farms BREAKFAST TURKEY SAUSAGE.”

The recalled products bear establishment number “P-38466” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The turkey was shipped to retail locations in Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

The mistakes were discovered by FSIS inspection personnel during routine inspection activities.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

When available, the retail distribution lists will be posted on the FSIS website.

